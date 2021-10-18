Air ambulance responds after man suffers emergency in Lowestoft

Published: 2:04 PM October 18, 2021

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 8.58pm on Friday, October 15.

With the helicopter scrambled to the scene, the Anglia One paramedics assisted the EEAST team with the man who had suffered a "medical emergency," according to the air ambulance.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a man in his 60s who suffered a medical emergency.

"Pilots Allen Gareth and Nick Jones landed the helicopter on a nearby field.

"Doctor Drew Welch and critical care paramedic Nigel Strange gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care at the scene.

"The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, by land ambulance, for further treatment."