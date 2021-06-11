Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall in Lowestoft

Published: 11:05 AM June 11, 2021 Updated: 11:27 AM June 11, 2021

The Air Ambulance was called after a man suffered a fall in Lowestoft. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 60s was taken to hospital following a serious fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 2.06pm on Tuesday, June 8 after the man had fallen in Lowestoft.

The Anglia One helicopter was landed close to the scene, in a nearby park, as they assisted the EEAST team with the man in his 60s.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a man in his 60s who suffered a fall.

"Pilots Robin Newell and Henrietta Davies landed the helicopter in a nearby park.

"Doctor Rob Major, critical care paramedic Mark Milsom and supervisor doctor Nicola Ebbs assisted EEAST at the scene, by helping to asses and treat the patient."

The man was then taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston by the EEAST land ambulance team for further treatment.