Air ambulance responds to woman in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft

Published: 8:51 AM September 20, 2021

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after she suffered a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Wednesday, September 15 after the woman suffered a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

With the helicopter landed close to the scene, the air ambulance was scrambled to Lowestoft at 12.58pm and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a woman in her 20s who suffered a medical emergency.

"Doctor Nicola Ebbs, critical care paramedic Jordan van-Noortwijk and critical care paramedic Neil Flowers gave the patient a full assessment and provided A and E level care at the scene, including administering medication.

"The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by land ambulance, for further treatment."