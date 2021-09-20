News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Air ambulance responds to woman in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:51 AM September 20, 2021   
East Anglian Air Ambulance Lowestoft

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Lowestoft. - Credit: Simon Parker

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after she suffered a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Wednesday, September 15 after the woman suffered a medical emergency in Lowestoft.

With the helicopter landed close to the scene, the air ambulance was scrambled to Lowestoft at 12.58pm and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to Lowestoft to assist EEAST with a woman in her 20s who suffered a medical emergency.

"Doctor Nicola Ebbs, critical care paramedic Jordan van-Noortwijk and critical care paramedic Neil Flowers gave the patient a full assessment and provided A and E level care at the scene, including administering medication. 

"The HEMS team then accompanied the patient to James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by land ambulance, for further treatment."

East Anglian Air Ambulance
Lowestoft News

