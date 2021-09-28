Air ambulance responds after man in 30s suffers emergency in Kessingland

Published: 10:02 AM September 28, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Kessingland after a man suffered a medical emergency. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Sunday, September 26 after the man suffered a medical emergency in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

With the helicopter landed close to the scene, the air ambulance was scrambled to Kessingland at 11.06am and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to Kessingland to assist EEAST with a man in his thirties who suffered a medical emergency.

"Pilots Rich Anderson and Seb Powderham landed the helicopter close to the scene.

"Doctor Maria Kratz and critical care paramedic Peter Sago gave the patient a full assessment and provided A and E level care at the scene, including administering advanced medication.

"The HEMS team then accompanied the man to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by land ambulance, for further treatment."