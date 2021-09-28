News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Air ambulance responds after man in 30s suffers emergency in Kessingland

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:02 AM September 28, 2021   
East Anglian Air Ambulance Kessingland

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Kessingland after a man suffered a medical emergency. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering a medical emergency.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Sunday, September 26 after the man suffered a medical emergency in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.

With the helicopter landed close to the scene, the air ambulance was scrambled to Kessingland at 11.06am and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to Kessingland to assist EEAST with a man in his thirties who suffered a medical emergency.

"Pilots Rich Anderson and Seb Powderham landed the helicopter close to the scene. 

"Doctor Maria Kratz and critical care paramedic Peter Sago gave the patient a full assessment and provided A and E level care at the scene, including administering advanced medication. 

"The HEMS team then accompanied the man to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by land ambulance, for further treatment."

East Anglian Air Ambulance
East of England Ambulance Service
Kessingland News
Lowestoft News

