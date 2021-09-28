Air ambulance responds after man in 30s suffers emergency in Kessingland
- Credit: Simon Parker
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering a medical emergency.
The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Sunday, September 26 after the man suffered a medical emergency in Kessingland, near Lowestoft.
With the helicopter landed close to the scene, the air ambulance was scrambled to Kessingland at 11.06am and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to Kessingland to assist EEAST with a man in his thirties who suffered a medical emergency.
"Pilots Rich Anderson and Seb Powderham landed the helicopter close to the scene.
"Doctor Maria Kratz and critical care paramedic Peter Sago gave the patient a full assessment and provided A and E level care at the scene, including administering advanced medication.
You may also want to watch:
"The HEMS team then accompanied the man to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, by land ambulance, for further treatment."
Most Read
- 1 Scheme unveiled for former pub and butchers on town's High Street
- 2 Lowestoft man kicked victim in head as he lay on the ground
- 3 Key workers share 'frustrating' impact of panic-buying of fuel
- 4 'Enough to go around' - Drivers urged not to panic-buy at petrol pumps
- 5 Hunt continues for two men involved in assault in Lowestoft
- 6 Man's death 'remains unexplained' after body found in Lowestoft
- 7 Lowestoft family feature on Channel 5 show with Nick Knowles
- 8 Hunt for three men 'ongoing' after victim hit during Lowestoft assault
- 9 Beccles' first post-pandemic charity ride is a success
- 10 Have your say about the future of Pakefield's eroding coastline