Man in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

Published: 10:21 AM July 27, 2021

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Southwold after a man suffered a medical emergency. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he suffered a medical emergency.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Saturday, July 24 after the man suffered a medical emergency in Southwold.

The air ambulance was scrambled to Southwold at 2.23pm and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to assist EEAST and police with a man in his 40s who suffered a medical emergency.”

With the helicopter landing at the scene, the spokesman added: "Doctor Steve Barker and critical care paramedic Dave Killingback gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care, including administering advanced medication.

"The man was then flown to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."