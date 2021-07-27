News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Man in 40s airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:21 AM July 27, 2021   
The Air Ambulance was called to Southwold after a man suffered a medical emergency.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Southwold after a man suffered a medical emergency. - Credit: Simon Parker

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he suffered a medical emergency.

Police, the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out on Saturday, July 24 after the man suffered a medical emergency in Southwold.

The air ambulance was scrambled to Southwold at 2.23pm and a spokesman for the air ambulance said: “Anglia One was tasked to assist EEAST and police with a man in his 40s who suffered a medical emergency.”

With the helicopter landing at the scene, the spokesman added: "Doctor Steve Barker and critical care paramedic Dave Killingback gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced care, including administering advanced medication.

"The man was then flown to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston for further treatment."

Southwold News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Gee and his partner Joanne Croom have relocated to the historic High Street in Lowestoft.

Seafood restaurant and bar set to transform historic Lowestoft pub

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to former Lowestoft College lecturer Abraham Kwasi Kyereme - known as Joe to all who knew him.

Tributes paid to 'intelligent, humble, quiet and caring' family man

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
150 Year 11 students attended Pakefield High School’s prom

Gallery

Lowestoft-area high school honours Year 11 students with glitzy prom

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
victoria manning

Video

Bouncing back: The perfect place in Lowestoft for a sunny day out

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus