Alexa Auto stolen from car during early morning theft in Lowestoft

Published: 10:29 AM September 23, 2021

The car had been parked on Thurston Road in Lowestoft when it was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

An Alexa Auto was stolen from a parked car during an early morning theft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a vehicle in Lowestoft.

The insecure car had been parked on Thurston Road in Lowestoft when it was targeted in the early hours this week.

The theft from a car in Lowestoft happened in the early hours of Monday, September 20.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 1am and 1.15am an insecure car parked in Thurston Road was entered and an Alexa Auto was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/52132/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.