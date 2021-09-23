News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Alexa Auto stolen from car during early morning theft in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:29 AM September 23, 2021   
Thurston Road Lowestoft Alexa Auto theft from car

The car had been parked on Thurston Road in Lowestoft when it was targeted. - Credit: Google Images

An Alexa Auto was stolen from a parked car during an early morning theft. 

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information in connection with the theft from a vehicle in Lowestoft.

The insecure car had been parked on Thurston Road in Lowestoft when it was targeted in the early hours this week.

The theft from a car in Lowestoft happened in the early hours of Monday, September 20.

A police spokesman said: "Sometime between 1am and 1.15am an insecure car parked in Thurston Road was entered and an Alexa Auto was stolen.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/52132/21 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Most Read

  1. 1 New lease of life with go-ahead for apartments above former McDonalds
  2. 2 Air ambulance responds to woman in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft
  3. 3 New shops could be unveiled at prominent former family-run business
  1. 4 Further overnight works scheduled for A47 with north Lowestoft closure
  2. 5 New service manager unveiled at care home in Lowestoft
  3. 6 Man jailed after police seize cannabis worth £15,000 from car
  4. 7 Almost 1,000 complaints over noisy neighbours in lockdown
  5. 8 Mum's relief at Cawston Park closure after 'hideous' restraint on son
  6. 9 Jewellery stolen after burglars raid home in Lowestoft
  7. 10 Norfolk pizza company announces residencies at two more pubs
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mark Gee Tazmin Leech new seafood restaurant and bar in Lowestoft

Historic Lowestoft pub transformed as new seafood restaurant opens

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police have been called to London Road South in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live

Man arrested on suspicion of firearms offences in Lowestoft

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
corton long lane

A47 set for two weeks of roadworks from Monday

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The scene on London Road South in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live

Man hands himself into police after firearms incident in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon