Baby alpaca spotted sitting in front seat of car
It's not something you expect to see when you glance in a car window.
But anyone on The Walk in Beccles on Tuesday morning might have had a chuckle to themselves when they looked in the window of a parked car - and saw a baby alpaca sitting in the front seat.
One person, who took a quick snap of the South American native - the young of which is known as a cria - said it raised a smile.
They said: "I just thought it amusing.
"There was a sign on the other side of the car but I didn’t read it, I was in a hurry."
It is unknown how long the baby alpaca was sat in the car for.
A spokeswoman for Camel Park Oasis in Halesworth said all its alpacas were accounted for.
A spokesperson from the British Alpaca Association confirmed that the animal is a suri alpaca, approximately 8 to 10 months old, and not a llama which look very similar.
