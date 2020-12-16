Baby alpaca spotted sitting in front seat of car

Published: 2:24 PM December 16, 2020 Updated: 3:01 PM December 16, 2020

The baby alpaca was spotted in the front of a car. - Credit: Submitted

It's not something you expect to see when you glance in a car window.

But anyone on The Walk in Beccles on Tuesday morning might have had a chuckle to themselves when they looked in the window of a parked car - and saw a baby alpaca sitting in the front seat.

One person, who took a quick snap of the South American native - the young of which is known as a cria - said it raised a smile.

They said: "I just thought it amusing.

"There was a sign on the other side of the car but I didn’t read it, I was in a hurry."

It is unknown how long the baby alpaca was sat in the car for.

A spokeswoman for Camel Park Oasis in Halesworth said all its alpacas were accounted for.

A spokesperson from the British Alpaca Association confirmed that the animal is a suri alpaca, approximately 8 to 10 months old, and not a llama which look very similar.

