Published: 10:18 AM January 29, 2021

Amber has been found safe and well. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Fourteen-year-old missing girl Amber Hanson has been found safe and well by police.

Amber Hanson, from Lowestoft, had been missing since on Sunday, January 24, but was located safe and well yesterday evening, Thursday, January 28, Suffolk police confirmed.

Police thanked the public for their help.