Family vents frustration at littering of town's skate park

Published: 12:08 PM August 19, 2021

Jack, 6, was forced to pick up at least 40 lethal gas cannisters in Normanston skate park on Sunday, August 15. - Credit: Adam Stagg

A dad has been left angered and frustrated after spending much of his Sunday mornings cleaning up waste and lethal gas canisters in a skate park with his two young children.

Adam Stagg, 34, lives with his family in Oulton Broad and each Sunday morning takes his two children, Jake, 6 and Millie, 5 to Normanston skate park in Lowestoft.

But often, the family are forced to pick up waste left behind from the day before.

Waste left behind in Normanston skate park includes bottles, cans and cigarette buts. - Credit: Adam Stagg

The problem is only getting worse and Mr Stagg's son Jake, picked up at least 40 gas canisters on Sunday, August 15.

Mr Stagg confirmed the waste problems are getting worse. - Credit: Adam Stagg

Mr Stagg said: "It has become a regular occurrence every Sunday morning now.

"Most morning we see bottles, cigarette butts and especially gas canisters just lying around on the floor.

"Recently it has got a lot worse and the gas canisters are a particular hazard because it can cause young children to fly off their bikes."

Litter lies strewn across Normanston skate park. - Credit: Adam Stagg

Mr Stagg wants something done to prevent people creating waste in the park.

He said: "I don't think it is the skaters doing this because they are proud of the skate park.

"I'm angry and annoyed. If teenagers want to get high off the gas canisters fair enough but don't let this affect other people's safety, especially young children's.

"We should not have to spend our time cleaning up after other people as well.

"The area needs to be fenced off or closed at night."

A discarded shopping trolley left behind. - Credit: Adam Stagg

In response, Lowestoft Town Council, which own the park, has pledged more public bins will be installed across the town's parks.

A spokeswoman said: "In line with our climate emergency declaration, the town council ensures suitable risk management is in place to safeguard against adverse environmental impacts on our managed assets.

In response to this, the town council will be installing more than 20 new public bins, which will be located at every entrance to our parks and open spaces to help tackle littering.

"Although we understand the provision of bins in these spaces does not halt reckless littering entirely, we are hopeful that the presence of these bins will encourage park users to dispose of their waste suitably.”