Anger as shopping trolleys dumped in wildlife pond

Published: 4:30 PM May 19, 2021

The shopping trolleys which were dumped in the pond at Fen Park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Kerry Lloyd

People have expressed their anger after coming across various shopping trolleys dumped in a wildlife pond.

The pond, which is located at Fen Park in Lowestoft, is a popular wildlife spot and walking location in the town.

Passer-by Kerry Lloyd who was walking her three dogs at the time was not that shocked to come across the waste.

She said: "It is awful, especially for those who live in the area and go to the pond to sit and remember loved ones.

"It’s also not good for the animals or nature in the area either.

You may also want to watch:

"I wasn’t shocked because this happens a lot, I was more angry about why people choose to do this type of thing, I just don’t see the need for it."

According to reports on social media, a man fished the shopping trolleys out of the pond.

A spokeswoman for East Suffolk Council confirmed East Suffolk Norse inspected the site but the trolleys have since been removed.

She said: "Officers from East Suffolk Norse have visited the site and the trolleys already appear to have been removed."