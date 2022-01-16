Works continuing as part of £3.8m investment to tackle coastal pollution

A £3.8m scheme of work is continuing in Lowestoft to help improve the environment by protecting the bathing waters. - Credit: Mick Howes

A £3.8m scheme of work is continuing in a coastal town to help improve the environment by protecting the bathing waters.

Work started in November on the improvements as part of a £3.8 million investment by Anglian Water in Lowestoft over the next year.

A £3.8m scheme of work is continuing in Lowestoft to help improve the environment by protecting the bathing waters. - Credit: Mick Howes

The investment will include improvements to the surface water sewer network following investigations which have shown a number of misconnected drains from private pipes in the Station Square area.

With this work lasting until March, an Anglian Water spokesman said: "We have completed two out of five tasks in the Station Square area regarding the misconnections."

Misconnections occur when pipes taking wastewater from toilets and sinks in people’s homes are wrongly plumbed into surface water or ‘rain’ drains rather than the foul sewer.

These can lead to pollution in the environment and poor bathing water quality because surface water pipes typically go straight out to sea.

The works will see a new storm tank installed nearby to collect excess combined foul and rainwater and store it until it can be safely treated at the Water Recycling Centre.

As well as this the pumping station on Denmark Road is to receive an upgrade.

The Anglian Water spokesman added: "The upgraded pumping station on Denmark Road will be completed by the first week in February."

A storm tank will also be installed nearby to collect excess foul and rainwater and store it until it can be safely treated, reducing the chance of poor bathing water quality.

New storm tanks will be installed north of the Bascule Bridge between February and October this year.

The Customs House car park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Anglian Water spokesman added: "We are in the design process for the new storm tank, which is a very complex solution and hope to have a solution by the end of February.

"When the Denmark Road modifications are complete, we will be carrying out preparation for works at the pumping station in the Customs House car park.

The Customs House car park in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We will then be completing the works in Station Square, before returning at the beginning of March to commission the new pumps that will have been installed."