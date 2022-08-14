News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Best-selling author Ann Cleeves to star at 'extra special' event

Reece Hanson

Published: 12:16 PM August 14, 2022
Ann Cleeves

Ann Cleeves, whose novels have inspired TV series such as Shetland and Vera, will feature in Southwold. - Credit: Courtesy Ann Cleeves

A best-selling crime writer will feature in a special event in a coastal town next month. 

Southwold Library are hosting the event with Ann Cleeves on Sunday, September 4 at St Edmunds Church in the town.

Ms Cleeves is the multi-million copy best-selling author behind the novels which inspired TV series Shetland, Vera, and the Long Call.

Her first Shetland novel, Raven Black, won the Crime Writers' Association Gold Dagger for best crime novel.

She was awarded an OBE in 2022 for services to reading and libraries.

The event follows the recent Slaughter in Southwold crime writer's festival which takes place every year and offers crime fans the chance to speak with their favourite authors.

Charlotte Clark, manager of Southwold Library, said: “We are thrilled to have Ann Cleeves visit Southwold for this special author interview.

"We have been eager to host her at our regular Slaughter in Southwold Crime Writers Festival, so we were delighted she agreed to come for this extra special one-off event.

"Southwold, and Suffolk as a whole, is home to many crime and thriller readers so we are delighted we can host this author event."

