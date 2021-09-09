'A real life hero': Touching tributes paid at Lowestoft Parkrun
A much-loved member of the Lowestoft running community was fondly remembered at a popular Parkrun.
As a total of 444 people ran, jogged and walked the course of the UK’s most easterly Parkrun in Lowestoft on Saturday, September 4, with 32 first timers among them.
All united in slightly windy conditions for a ‘paced‘ event that was well supported by Waveney Valley Athletics Club (WVAC) as it was held in memory of Annette Burgess.
Rob Fawcett, event director of Parkrun Lowestoft, said: “Last April, the running community lost a real life hero in the shape of Annette Burgess.
"Her running journey started in January 2018 when she was persuaded by friends to attend the WVAC Couch to 5k initiative, her finish session took place on a cold, dark and rainy evening.
"Afterwards, Annette declared that she hadn't enjoyed it and wouldn't be returning - of course though she did, which led to her making lots of new friends while representing WVAC in many events ranging between 5km and 10km."
With Annette’s friends describing her as "warm, caring, welcoming and always supportive towards others" in their own running journeys.
Addressing the Parkrun members before the start of Saturday's event, Mr Fawcett added: "Over the years, Annette had been a regular attendee on the wider running circuit, and at our local event as both a participant and loyal volunteer, supporting and encouraging everyone to take part, keep fit, and most importantly; enjoy themselves.
"Annette leaves behind her husband Malcolm and daughter Louise, both of whom are here today, and Malcolm will be sounding the starting klaxon.
"Annette's memory will live on in the running community - so let's leave the loudest clap for Annette."
Lisa Cone, who organised the pacers from WVAC, said: “We have pacers from 17 minutes up to 34 minutes, with two pacers at each minute.
"The numbers represent the minutes/time that they'll roughly complete the course.
"So the other runners can either chase them to try to get themselves a Personal Best time or join them to go at a comfortable, steady running speed.
“We have a large turnout of Waveney Valley runners here, including juniors, to run in memory of Annette who was a popular member of our club as well as being a Parkrun volunteer."