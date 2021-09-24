Coastal town to feature on BBC One’s Antiques Road Trip once more

Published: 4:51 PM September 24, 2021

A popular television programme is set to showcase a coastal town once more next week.

Antiques experts Serhat Ahmet and Catherine Southon will be taking in Suffolk and Norfolk in their lilac Morris Minor Million as they compete against each other in an episode of Antiques Road Trip.

And Lowestoft is set to feature once more in the popular BBC TV series.

For having featured in the 19th series of the hit TV show on BBC One in September 19, 2019, Lowestoft will appear on the television screens once more next week in episode 18 of the 23rd series.

Filming was carried out at the Waveney Valley Smokehouse, in Lowestoft, in April as owners - husband and wife Gerry and Glynis Skews - welcomed a BBC crew and expert Catherine Southon to film traditional Bloater smoking.

Filming “The history of the Herring” for the popular TV programme, it is due to be broadcast on BBC1 at 4.30pm on Wednesday, September 29.

Based on Newcombe Road in Lowestoft, Waveney Valley Smokehouse is one of the few remaining smokehouses in the area that uses traditional techniques to cure and smoke herring.

Last week the popular smokehouse also welcomed the arrival of what they described as "the largest fish smoking kiln in the area" - highlighting the strong demand for local artisan smoked foods - as a new fish smoking kiln was craned into position.

Smokehouse owner Gerry Skews said: "The day is finally dawning when you need to set your recorders to catch a particularly enthralling episode of Antiques Road Trip.

"The BBC visit was really exciting."

After 30 years in the scientific and medical research business, Mr and Mrs Skews retired to Lowestoft five years ago, where they came across the closed 18th century smokehouse "quite by chance."

Believing it would be a good idea to smoke a few kippers for local farmers markets and specialist shops, the traditional food is now in demand all over the country.

The business has grown rapidly and throughout the recent pandemic with its local, artisan products.

The smokehouse now produces hundreds of kilos of kippers, bloaters and buckling each week for sale across the country.