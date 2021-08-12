BBC's Any Questions broadcast from Lowestoft

Published: 10:21 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM August 12, 2021

The broadcast was live from the Players Theatre, Lowestoft. On stage from left to right: Iain Dale, Gillian Keegan, Chris Mason, Karen Hester and Clive Lewis. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

A popular topical discussion that attracts more than a million listeners each week has been successfully broadcast from Lowestoft.

BBC Radio 4 were in Lowestoft last Friday evening (August 6) to broadcast Any Questions? live - with amateur dramatics society the Lowestoft Players admitting the event was a "great success."

With broadcaster Zeb Soanes - a BBC Radio 4 newsreader and voice of the Shipping Forecast - returning to his Lowestoft hometown to conduct the audience warm-up half an hour before the live broadcast, his talk about the history of the programme and behind the scenes stories set the tone for the special occasion.

Martin Wilson, member of The Players Theatre Development Group, said: “The BBC loved our intimate theatre, the audience loved the experience of being part of a live broadcast, our volunteer staff loved welcoming guests to the building and everyone loved the very talented Chris Mason who hosted the programme."

The BBC brought their own technical equipment, all necessary for a live radio broadcast. The Players Theatre volunteers provided lighting, sound and stage management within the Theatre. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

With audience members selected to pose a question to the panel of guests – Iain Dale, broadcaster, political commentator and publisher; Karen Hester, executive director of Adnams; Clive Lewis MP and Gillian Keegan MP - Waveney MP was an interested observer, as rules prevented him from sitting on the panel as the broadcast was made from his constituency but he enjoyed the programme nonetheless.

Before the broadcast Chris Mason, BBC political correspondent, chatted to staff at the Players Theatre and then went on a walk around Lowestoft to find out more about the town and to talk to locals.

Chris Mason, BBC Political Correspondent and host of Any Questions? - Credit: BBC

Starting the live broadcast, he said: “Hello, we are in the UK’s most easterly town, Lowestoft.

"A short walk away from the old and new industries of the sea and the land.

"A Birds Eye factory which churns out 750 potato waffles a minute and OrbisEnergy, a specialist in harvesting offshore oomph!”

Any Questions? follows the 8pm news most Fridays, and on Saturdays the programme is repeated after the 1pm news.

The popular show has been broadcast since 1948 and to listen to the Any Questions? Lowestoft broadcast visit https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006qgvj

To find out about hiring The Players Theatre visit https://www.playerstheatre.info/















