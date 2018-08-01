Apprentices finish traditional wooden boat building course

Published: 11:21 PM August 1, 2018 Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020

RNLI apprentices are to finish their final week at the International Boatbuilding Training College (IBTC) in joinery and wooden boatbuilding.

A student at the International Boatbuilding Training College. Picture: IBTC - Credit: Archant

The apprentices attended the college for 8 weeks earlier this year in joinery and returned at the beginning of June for a further 8 weeks to learn about wooden boat construction.

The IBTC said they were delighted to be chosen by the RNLI to train their apprentices.

Their motto, 'Traditional Skills, Modern Thinking' is represented within the apprentice training programme of the RNLI.

A spokesman for IBTC said: 'Their apprentices are trained to be as fully rounded and knowledgeable as possible and in this way they can take traditional know-how and apply the learnings into a modern setting, in effect to develop their apprentices to adopt the mind-set of a craftsman and apply that to their future careers'

International Boatbuilding Training College apprentices. Picture: IBTC - Credit: Archant

