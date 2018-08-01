News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Apprentices finish traditional wooden boat building course

person

Leanna Coleman

Published: 11:21 PM August 1, 2018    Updated: 10:13 PM October 10, 2020
International Boatbuilding Training College apprentices. Picture: IBTC

International Boatbuilding Training College apprentices. Picture: IBTC - Credit: Archant

RNLI apprentices are to finish their final week at the International Boatbuilding Training College (IBTC) in joinery and wooden boatbuilding.

A student at the International Boatbuilding Training College. Picture: IBTC

A student at the International Boatbuilding Training College. Picture: IBTC - Credit: Archant

The apprentices attended the college for 8 weeks earlier this year in joinery and returned at the beginning of June for a further 8 weeks to learn about wooden boat construction.

The IBTC said they were delighted to be chosen by the RNLI to train their apprentices.

Their motto, 'Traditional Skills, Modern Thinking' is represented within the apprentice training programme of the RNLI.

A spokesman for IBTC said: 'Their apprentices are trained to be as fully rounded and knowledgeable as possible and in this way they can take traditional know-how and apply the learnings into a modern setting, in effect to develop their apprentices to adopt the mind-set of a craftsman and apply that to their future careers'

International Boatbuilding Training College apprentices. Picture: IBTC

International Boatbuilding Training College apprentices. Picture: IBTC - Credit: Archant

For more information on RNLI apprenticeships and the IBTC, visit https://jobs.rnli.org/apprenticeships-3465.htmlhttps://www.ibtc.co.uk/courses

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The end of an era for Wendy O'Dwyer and her family at the Village Rise Newsagents in Lowestoft.

'So many memories' - End of an era for family-run newsagents

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The A47 Denmark Road in Lowestoft will be temporarily closed.

Busy Lowestoft road to close for emergency repairs

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Milton Road West, in Lowestoft.

Person taken to hospital after suspected arson attack

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
A theatre in the forest is being built in Thorington Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Theatre

Planning permission submitted for woodland theatre

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus