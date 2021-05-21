News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Armed police called to disturbance at Lowestoft house

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 1:05 PM May 21, 2021    Updated: 1:39 PM May 21, 2021
denmark road

The 'disturbance' happened on Thursday morning. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after armed officers were called to a disturbance at a house.

Eyewitness and social media reports claim there were around eight armed police officers at the property at Denmark Road, Lowestoft, at about 8.50am on Thursday May 20.

A search of the premises was conducted and police are continuing their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting CAD 44 of May 20.

You may also want to watch:

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sailor's Home, in Kessingland.

Pub ordered to pay £23.5k compensation to sacked disabled worker

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The man who was attacked recently in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

Lowestoft man badly hurt after being attacked by gang in his own home

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of land north of Union Lane, Oulton.

East Suffolk Council

Have your say on plans for 150 homes at former hospital site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Reedham.

100-year-old swing bridges to be upgraded in £5.5m scheme

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus