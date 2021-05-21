Armed police called to disturbance at Lowestoft house

Published: 1:05 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 1:39 PM May 21, 2021

The 'disturbance' happened on Thursday morning. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating after armed officers were called to a disturbance at a house.

Eyewitness and social media reports claim there were around eight armed police officers at the property at Denmark Road, Lowestoft, at about 8.50am on Thursday May 20.

A search of the premises was conducted and police are continuing their enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting CAD 44 of May 20.