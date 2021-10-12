New artisan business showcases ART of good taste 

Published: 1:32 PM October 12, 2021

A young entrepreneur is stirring up new age interest in jams and chutneys.

Described as a "labour of love" over recent months, Alice Rebecca Talbot, from Kirkley, founded ART's - Craft Kitchen.

Art's - Craft Kitchen. - Credit: Alice Talbot

Passionate about cooking, and after completing Sixth Form education last year, Alice launched the artisanal enterprise six months ago to highlight hand-crafted home cooking.

After unveiling the home-based artisan business in April 2021, small-batch preserves and conserves have been made to her own secret and highly imaginative recipes.

Alice Talbot, owner of ART’s – Craft Kitchen. - Credit: Alice Talbot

And since then she has won commendation from experts in the food industry, while setting tastebuds a tingling.

Inspired by seasonal produce and influenced by her knowledge of clever food and drinks pairings, Alice's Allotment Chutney is deemed prize-winning and her Seaside Salsa, created specially to accompany fish and chips or barbequed fish, has been hailed as superb.

Seaside Salsa available at ART’s – Craft Kitchen. - Credit: Alice Talbot

Her Southwold Sandfire was specially commissioned by a local retail outlet and is ideal for holidaymakers and souvenir-buying tourists.

Alice, who shares insight and inspiration as well as recipes on her website, is a former pupil at St Felix School.

Southwold Sandfire available at ART’s – Craft Kitchen. - Credit: Alice Talbot

Drawn to the prospect of combining food with business, she formulated her enterprise during lockdown restrictions.

Miss Talbot said: “As an artist combines colours on a palette to generate new hues, so I look at the relationship between flavours and combine them to create bespoke recipes.”

Plum Bob, now available from ART’s – Craft Kitchen. - Credit: Alice Talbot

New flavours for autumn have just been launched, including Jim Jam - a banana jam - and Plum Bob, with one or two treats for Christmas on their way, too.

Indian summer chutney, available at ART’s – Craft Kitchen. - Credit: Alice Talbot

Selected flavours can be purchased at Slate Delicatessen and Jakery Bakery, both in Southwold, as well as Thurlton community shop.

She also attends Beccles farmers’ markets, regional food and craft fairs and will be at the St Felix School Christmas Fayre on Saturday, December 4.

While supporting local produce growers and producers wherever possible, Alice encourages people to become an ART’s Chutney Chum, sharing news of new flavour releases, special offers and feedback.

She is also able to accept special commissions for dietary needs or special occasions. Visit artscraftkitchen.co.uk or email Alice at info@artscraftkitchen.co.uk for further details.