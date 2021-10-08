News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

'Enormous opportunity': Former butchers in Lowestoft set for auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:52 AM October 8, 2021   
Former butchers Norwich Road Lowestoft auction

The former butchers at 38 Norwich Road, Lowestoft - a three-bed terraced house - is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former family butchers that has planning permission to be converted into self contained apartments is set to be auctioned off later this month.

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop on Norwich Road, Lowestoft has been vacant for a number of years.

It is due to be sold at an online auction on Wednesday, October 20, with people having the chance to own the terraced property as it is offered for sale.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, 38 Norwich Road in Lowestoft is being sold with a guide price of £80,000 to £100,000, plus fees, on a freehold tenure.

Former butchers Norwich Road Lowestoft auction

The former butchers at 38 Norwich Road, Lowestoft - a three-bed terraced house - is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The property description for the three-bed terraced house, which is "within walking distance of the town centre," says: "Former butcher shop with previous planning consent to convert into three self contained apartments.

You may also want to watch:

"This former shop has been vacant for a number of years but is now ready for conversion into residential accommodation.

"Some clearance and preparation work has been commenced however the property would suit the experienced investor or builder to complete the modernisation.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lowestoft car left covered in paint following attack
  2. 2 Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack
  3. 3 Air ambulance called to suspected cardiac arrest
  1. 4 Man in 30s airlifted to hospital after accident near Lowestoft
  2. 5 Bungalow near 'fantastic white beaches' up for sale on Suffolk coast
  3. 6 Man who threatened teen with screwdriver jailed for four years
  4. 7 Exciting Halloween events planned at Lowestoft's Claremont Pier
  5. 8 Meet the mother-daughter duos smashing up the rugby pitch
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth and East Suffolk miss out on UK City of Culture 2025
  7. 10 Magical Halloween parties coming to Lowestoft

"Once completed the project would produce an excellent income and make a sound addition to a rental portfolio."

With planning permission granted in 2017 to include three self contained one and two bedroom apartments, a spokesman for the auctioneers added: "Its a former butchers shop, which is now vacant.

"Some work has been started to the property to convert it into residential.

"However, it is still showing signs of the need for a lot of that work to be done.

"Some clearance work has started, but that has ceased.

"With consent to convert it into self contained units once fully modernised it could produce a really strong rental income.

"It certainly has enormous opportunity to develop this out.

"The property is situated in a mainly residential area within walking distance of the town centre, railway station and seafront."

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Family and friends have created a naked calendar for Jack Harper to raise funds for his treatment trials for cancer.

Gallery

Naked calendar to raise money for loving father battling rare cancer

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
The Banksy artwork on the corner of London Road North and Regent Road in Lowestoft. 

Work starts to convert empty Lowestoft store featuring Banksy mural

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live

Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
New head of Pakefield High School Dan Bagshaw with students. 

New high school head expresses 'delight' at new role

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon