'Enormous opportunity': Former butchers in Lowestoft set for auction

The former butchers at 38 Norwich Road, Lowestoft - a three-bed terraced house - is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former family butchers that has planning permission to be converted into self contained apartments is set to be auctioned off later this month.

The former A & S Dawson butchers shop on Norwich Road, Lowestoft has been vacant for a number of years.

It is due to be sold at an online auction on Wednesday, October 20, with people having the chance to own the terraced property as it is offered for sale.

Marketed by Auction House East Anglia, 38 Norwich Road in Lowestoft is being sold with a guide price of £80,000 to £100,000, plus fees, on a freehold tenure.

The property description for the three-bed terraced house, which is "within walking distance of the town centre," says: "Former butcher shop with previous planning consent to convert into three self contained apartments.

"This former shop has been vacant for a number of years but is now ready for conversion into residential accommodation.

"Some clearance and preparation work has been commenced however the property would suit the experienced investor or builder to complete the modernisation.

"Once completed the project would produce an excellent income and make a sound addition to a rental portfolio."

With planning permission granted in 2017 to include three self contained one and two bedroom apartments, a spokesman for the auctioneers added: "Its a former butchers shop, which is now vacant.

"Some work has been started to the property to convert it into residential.

"However, it is still showing signs of the need for a lot of that work to be done.

"Some clearance work has started, but that has ceased.

"With consent to convert it into self contained units once fully modernised it could produce a really strong rental income.

"It certainly has enormous opportunity to develop this out.

"The property is situated in a mainly residential area within walking distance of the town centre, railway station and seafront."