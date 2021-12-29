Fantastic Christmas lights display raises £800 for local causes

Gallery

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond with their Christmas lighs, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A DJ has once again raised hundreds of pounds for local causes with a Christmas extravaganza.

Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman have transformed their garden on Kilbourn Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft, for the third time as part of their 'Back 2 Life' campaign, which is a mental health charity.

The duo have so far raised more than £800 with this year's lights since their grand switch on in November.

That takes their tally to close to £3,000 since Mr Hammond launched the charity push in 2018.

This year's Christmas garden supports Topcats, Warren School, Brainwave Independence Group, Involve Active, Dementia Action Alliance, Lauren Lou Cancer Fundraising and the Royal Anglian Regiment plus counselling and support projects and therapy and outreach projects.

Paul Hammond said: "This year the garden is bigger and better and took us three weeks to put together, with a light tunnel and Santa's grotto as additions.

"The response from the community is always tremendous and we couldn't do it without their support."

The display will be up until January 5.

