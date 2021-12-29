News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Gallery

Fantastic Christmas lights display raises £800 for local causes

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:15 PM December 29, 2021
Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond with their Christmas lighs, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond with their Christmas lighs, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A DJ has once again raised hundreds of pounds for local causes with a Christmas extravaganza.

Paul Hammond and Suzanne Chapman have transformed their garden on Kilbourn Road, Pakefield in Lowestoft, for the third time as part of their 'Back 2 Life' campaign, which is a mental health charity.

The duo have so far raised more than £800 with this year's lights since their grand switch on in November.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond with their Christmas lights which is raising money for charity.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond with their Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

That takes their tally to close to £3,000 since Mr Hammond launched the charity push in 2018.

This year's Christmas garden supports Topcats, Warren School, Brainwave Independence Group, Involve Active, Dementia Action Alliance, Lauren Lou Cancer Fundraising and the Royal Anglian Regiment plus counselling and support projects and therapy and outreach projects.

Paul Hammond said: "This year the garden is bigger and better and took us three weeks to put together, with a light tunnel and Santa's grotto as additions.

"The response from the community is always tremendous and we couldn't do it without their support."

Most Read

  1. 1 Family research sparks memories of forgotten fishing village 'The Grit'
  2. 2 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 3 'I could imagine retiring there one day': Darkness frontman's hometown love
  1. 4 Search for missing Great Yarmouth man, 46
  2. 5 A12 reopens after lorry crashes into tree
  3. 6 How well do you remember Lowestoft in 2021? Take our quiz to find out
  4. 7 When are the bank holidays in 2022?
  5. 8 'I want to be an Olympian' - Gymnast Danny qualifies for Team GB training
  6. 9 41 free and cheap things to do in Norfolk
  7. 10 Meet the heroic firefighters who shelve Christmas plans with their young families

The display will be up until January 5.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond with their Christmas lighs, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond with their Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond with their Christmas lighs, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond with their Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity.

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. 

Suzanne Chapman and Paul Hammond's Christmas lights, on Kilburn Road in Pakefield, which is raising money for charity. - Credit: Danielle Booden


Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Work is continuing as part of a scheme to create bold new beach huts in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Bold new beach huts to be unveiled in new year

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The rock narrowly missed Becky Cunningham and her two children as she was driving towards Lowestoft from Beccles.

Lowestoft man fixes windscreen for free after rock covered family in glass

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
havoc roundabout kessingland

Pressure group's joy over traffic calming measures for village

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Decoy Tavern Fritton Norfolk

Village bid to save pub from being sold for housing

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon