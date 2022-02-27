Baton twirlers compete for spot in national finals
It was all twirling and dancing at Lowestoft's Waterlane Leisure Centre this weekend as the East of England Baton Twirling competition got under way.
Baton twirling involves using the body to spin a metal rod in a co-ordinated routine.
Children from the age of two right up to 26 from seven different clubs across the east competed against each other for a chance in a place in the national finals being held in Crawley on April 23 to 24.
The international competition is then held in Liverpool in 2023.
105 athletes took part and Tracey Read, public relations officer for the British Baton Twirling Sports Association said: "It was great to be back in Lowestoft for the second time hosting the competition.
"Athletes competed in various different categories and were scored by judges accordingly.
"It is increasingly becoming a more popular sport and we are always on the lookout for new members.
"Members can be of any ability as we work in ability groups."
If people are interested getting involved in baton twirling contact either raymond.macmillan@sky.com or gb97@hotmail.co.uk