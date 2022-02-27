News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Baton twirlers compete for spot in national finals

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 3:45 PM February 27, 2022
baton twirling

The baton twirling competition took place at Lowestoft's Waterlane Leisure Centre. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

It was all twirling and dancing at Lowestoft's Waterlane Leisure Centre this weekend as the East of England Baton Twirling competition got under way.

Baton twirling involves using the body to spin a metal rod in a co-ordinated routine.

baton twirling

Baton twirling is a niche sport but is growing in popularity across the region. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Children from the age of two right up to 26 from seven different clubs across the east competed against each other for a chance in a place in the national finals being held in Crawley on April 23 to 24.

The international competition is then held in Liverpool in 2023.

baton twirling

Athletes can compete and then qualify for national and international competitions. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

105 athletes took part and Tracey Read, public relations officer for the British Baton Twirling Sports Association said: "It was great to be back in Lowestoft for the second time hosting the competition.

"Athletes competed in various different categories and were scored by judges accordingly.

baton twirling

Athletes competed throughout the day and were scored by judges. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"It is increasingly becoming a more popular sport and we are always on the lookout for new members.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cyclist's shock after four high value bikes stolen from shed
  2. 2 Man acquitted of sexually assaulting schoolgirl at party
  3. 3 Work under way to 'reconstruct' historic collapsed wall
  1. 4 Investigations continue after group attack leaves man with broken nose
  2. 5 All the Chinese takeaways in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings
  3. 6 Line-up for Latitude set to be announced and you can get tickets early
  4. 7 Man left with broken nose after assault outside Starbucks
  5. 8 Train services cancelled with bus replacements due to bridge repairs
  6. 9 Revival of long standing tradition with popular fête set to return
  7. 10 Popular mascot Bluey honours school's success

"Members can be of any ability as we work in ability groups."

If people are interested getting involved in baton twirling contact either raymond.macmillan@sky.com or gb97@hotmail.co.uk

baton twirling

It is the second time the baton twirling competition was held at Lowestoft's Waterlane Leisure Centre. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

baton twirling

People can get in touch if they want to join. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson


Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Erosion at Pakefield cliffs in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Precariously perched clifftop properties facing demolition

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Caravan in a ditch Castleton Avenue Lowestoft Road roundabout Carlton Colville, Lowestoft

Suffolk Constabulary

Abandoned caravan ends up in ditch with 'authorities aware'

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Bridge Road in Lowestoft is set to close for two nights, with a 15 minute diversion via the A1117, A47, A12, back to A1117

Main route through town to close with 15-minute diversion

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Demolition Pakefield Lowestoft clifftop prpoerties

East Suffolk Council

'Sadness' as diggers move in and demolition starts on clifftop properties

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon