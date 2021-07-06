Popular radio programme to broadcast live from Lowestoft

Published: 11:38 AM July 6, 2021 Updated: 1:02 PM July 6, 2021

It is a popular topical discussion that attracts more than a million listeners each week.

Next month BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions? is set to be broadcast live from Lowestoft - with amateur dramatics society the Lowestoft Players admitting they were "absolutely thrilled" to have been chosen to host the event.

BBC Radio 4 will be broadcasting live from The Players Theatre, on Friday, August 6 for their Any Questions? programme.

Hosted by BBC Political Correspondent Chris Mason, Any Questions? follows the 8pm news every Friday with the programme repeated after the 1pm news on Saturdays.

There will be a topical discussion in which a panel of personalities from politics, media and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience.

Martin Wilson at the Players Theatre, Britain’s most easterly Theatre. - Credit: Lowestoft Players

Martin Wilson, member of the Development Team for the Players Theatre, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic that Any Questions? have chosen to broadcast live from Britain’s most Easterly Theatre, The Players Theatre.

“It will provide the people of Lowestoft with the opportunity to ask questions and influence the debate.

"I really hope that this opportunity will be grasped.

"For those who are not interested in asking a question, to watch the production of a live radio broadcast will be a fascinating experience I’m sure.”

Any Questions? was first broadcast on Friday, October 12 1948 and currently, around 1.5 million people listen to the programme each week.

Entry is free for this event at The Players Theatre, on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft, however tickets must be booked in advance as numbers are limited.

Doors to the theatre will open at 6.30pm until 7.15pm and entry will be on a first come, first served basis.

Ticketholders arriving late will unfortunately not be admitted to the theatre.

Any Questions? will start at 7.25pm and will be on air around 8pm for 50 minutes.

To book a free ticket for this broadcast visit The Players Theatre box office https://www.playerstheatre.info/

For those not able to use the online booking system please telephone 01502 770020.

Please note that this event is dependent on Covid restrictions easing, so please check The Players Theatre website for further updates.