BBC film crew spotted filming in Lowestoft

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:05 PM November 25, 2021
Homes Under The Hammer was spotted being filmed in Lowestoft on Wednesday.

Homes Under The Hammer was spotted being filmed in Lowestoft on Wednesday. - Credit: Kyle Hudson-Harvey

A popular BBC One programme has been spotted being filming in Lowestoft this week.

People watched as an episode of Homes Under The Hammer was filmed in Salisbury Road in the town on Wednesday (November 24).

New presenter Tommy Walsh, who is best known for hosting Ground Force from 1997 until 2005, was seen on the street by eager neighbours.

Upon joining the show last year, Tommy Walsh told the BBC: “I’m looking forward to joining the Homes Under The Hammer team, and hope that my knowledge and experience will be a useful addition.

"I really enjoy the show and coincidentally the house I share with my family was purchased at auction and we all love it, so hopefully I can help both contributors and viewers with the choices they make too.”

Details of when the episode will be shown have not been released yet.

Lowestoft News

