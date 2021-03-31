All year round beach bar to open on seafront

Published: 7:20 PM March 31, 2021

Michael and Victoria Manning, with their brother-in-law, Ben Llewellyn, right, at their new beach bar Piranha Joes at the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A new beach bar, with an upstairs sports bar, ice cream parlour and outdoor viewing area is preparing to open on Lowestoft's seafront

And the new business will be a family affair, with Victoria Manning and husband Michael running the bar alongside her sister, her sister's husband and their parents.

The former Zoo Bar premises is set to be transformed by the family into Piranha Joes Beach Bar.

Michael and Victoria Manning, with their brother-in-law, Ben Llewellyn, centre, where their roof terrace will be created at their new beach bar Piranha Joes at the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mrs Manning said: "We decided that the beach bar, sports bar and terrace would go down really well with local families.

"People will be able to come and watch all kinds of sporting events, have a drink, as well as sit outdoors and enjoy the view.

"Our plan is to cater to people all year round, rather than just relying on the seasonal trade."

The new beach bar Piranha Joes at the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft, opening soon for takeaways. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Downstairs in the beach bar, cocktails will be on offer and the upstairs bar will offer customers beers, lagers and other drinks and traditional bar games like darts, pool and air hockey.

The bar will also offer food including seaside classics like fish and chips, burger and chips and fresh pizza which people will be able to order downstairs and eat upstairs.

The space at the new beach bar Piranha Joes at the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft where a roof terrace will be created. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mrs Manning added there is a real demand for something like this in the town.

She said: "People have stopped over the last few days, have been interested and asked when we will open. It's all been really good feedback,."

The beach bar is set to open for outside seating from April 12, with inside seating at the beach bar available from May 17.

Plans are in place for the sports bar, ice cream parlour and rooftop terrace to be open from the start of June.

Michael Manning in the sports bar being refurbished at the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The family also run an ice cream kiosk, the fish and chip shop and Coffee at the Claremont which all currently allow takeaways and will operate dine in from April 12 with the amusement arcade set to reopen from May 17.

Mrs Manning confirmed the amusement arcade has been completely transformed saying: "There will be lots of new games and amusements.

"The arcade is completely different and I think people will be quite shocked once they see all the new stuff that we have available."