Beach clean and litter pick attracts fine turnout
- Credit: Mick Howes
A group that meets regularly to "embrace everything we love about Lowestoft" joined forces to carry out a special litter pick and beach clean.
More than 20 members of the Lowestoft-based ‘Sea for the Soul’ group collected rubbish from the sands between Corton and Pakefield.
The group carried out a ‘Surfers Against Sewage’ beach clean along "our beautiful beaches".
A spokesman said: "It's a free support group of individuals who get together every week all year round to take a dip in the sea and embrace everything we love about Lowestoft.
"All participants were pleasantly surprised at how little litter was actually found!"
Collectively they filled more than six sacks full of rubbish - but were shocked at how many "filled and discarded dog poo bags" that they found.
Lowestoft’s Green Jack Brewery supported the group's efforts by supplying rubbish bags and a free drink for each participant.
The spokesman added: "We’re so lucky to have such an amazing beach on our doorstep - let's use it and look after it."
Sea for the Soul meets every Saturday morning at 8.30am on the beach below the Hatfield Hotel.
Everyone is welcome to join with further details on its Facebook page.