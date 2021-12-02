News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Charity hails donation to help most vulnerable this winter

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:48 AM December 2, 2021
Niki Rousseau, Sizewell B Community Liaison, and Danny from ACT with the equipment donated.

Niki Rousseau, Sizewell B Community Liaison, and Danny from ACT with the equipment donated.

A regional charity has welcomed the donation of bedding, sleeping bags and pillows to help it assist those "in the greatest need."

Access Community Trust (ACT) has received a donation of 100 beds, sleeping bags and pillows from the Sizewell B power station.

The bedding and equipment will be used by ACT and other charities for the homeless that they work alongside.

Niki Rousseau, Sizewell B community liaison, said: “We bought the bedding as part of our business continuity plans in response to the pandemic.

"Fortunately, we never had to use them, and our employees did not have to remain on site for long periods of time.

"We did not want the new stock to go to waste and through the partnership that Sizewell C has with Access Community Trust we knew we had found an important place for them.”

Emma Ratzer, chief executive officer of ACT, said: “This Winter is set to be extremely tough for some of the most vulnerable and hard to reach rough sleepers across Suffolk and Norfolk.

"This donation allows our charity to proactively assist other localised organisations by providing essential bedding for those in greatest need within our communities.”

