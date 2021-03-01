Best friends to launch sweet shop together in seaside town
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Two best friends have decided to start their first business together with the launch of a new sweet shop.
Kala Reeve, 41, and Keeley Chaplin, 36, will open K K's Sweet Treats on Queen's Road in Lowestoft on April 12 when non-essential retail is allowed to reopen under the government's roadmap out of lockdown.
Mrs Reeve was inspired to go into business with her best friend of six years for reasons close to home.
Mrs Reeve said: "The idea all came about last year. My daughter is autistic and she liked it when I made her a chocolate bouquet with specific chocolates in it.
"All my friends started saying I had a bit of a hidden talent for putting treat bouquets together.
"The idea to set up my own sweet shop kind of came out of that."
She soon realised that she needed a helping hand and asked her friend to step up to the mark.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to kind-hearted dad-of-three who died from Covid
- 2 'Help us make a new outside space': Appeal to transform school's playground
- 3 What is the future for Lowestoft's historic high street?
- 4 Peter Aldous: 'Great opportunities for future of special Lowestoft'
- 5 Lockdown inspires key worker to lose six stone in weight
- 6 Town 'at the heart' of green energy bid after windfarm success
- 7 Best friends to launch sweet shop together in seaside town
- 8 Lowestoft business connector says town to have 'sea change for the better'
- 9 Couple separated by Covid reunited for 65th anniversary
- 10 Motorists face 25-mile diversions with roads set to be closed
She said: "I soon realised that we actually needed a business premises and we could not operate a shop outside of our houses.
"Keeley was my natural choice of business partner, she is my best friend and we are just on the same wavelength, we bounce off one another."
The pair are currently in the process of setting up the shop, which used to be a hair salon.
The shop currently has a click and collect service up and running and then the full shop opening will take place on April 12.
Mrs Reeve said that the shop will incorporate traditional elements of a sweet shop but will have a modern twist.
She said: "We plan on having some traditional sweets but with a retro and modern twist.
"We will have all sorts, everything from chocolate bouquets to pic n mix and fudge."
She is hopeful that the roadmap out of the lockdown will mean the business will not have to close in the near future.
The 41-year-old said: "We hope that we do not have to close at any point.
"We have a successful online presence and our click and collect service is now up and running.
"We are keeping everything crossed."