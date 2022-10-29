Britain's Got Talent singer gives surprise show during Norfolk holiday

She wowed the judges and millions of viewers with her sensational singing on Britain's Got Talent.

And aspiring pop star Immi Davis has continued to entertain the crowds this week while on holiday on the east coast.

Immi Davis performing in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The talented 10-year-old may have been holidaying with her family in Norfolk during half term - but there was still time for some memorable performances for people on the streets of Great Yarmouth and at the Coast Bar and Restaurant in Corton.

On Friday afternoon she was received rapturous applause during a special 45-minute set at the Golden Memories Day Care Centre in Lowestoft.

Having worked her magic on the BGT judges with her version of I Put A Spell on You during her audition, the then nine-year-old received a standing ovation.

She made it through to the live semi-finals of Series 15 of Britain's Got Talent.

During a half term break at Haven Wild Duck Holiday Park in Great Yarmouth this week she has been showcasing her talents to new audiences.

After being invited to sing at Golden Memories Day Centre on Friday afternoon, Immi - who hails from Welwyn Garden City - went through her VE Day set.

Songs including The White Cliffs Of Dover, Fly Me To The Moon, We'll Meet Again and Over The Rainbow showcased the singing talent's repertoire.

And this evening she will sing locally once more - after being asked to perform live during the Fairground Frights event on Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach's main stage.

Admitting Immi was "made up" to have been invited to perform at the day care centre in Lowestoft, her mum Lisa said: "We take the equipment with us as its quite small and generally Immi sings every day for practice anyway.

"Her favourite genre is pop music but she does have a few other sets, and it is lovely to be able to go through her VE Day set.

"Music is her everything and she has blown our minds completely with her voice."

Next month, Immi will perform at the Welwyn Garden City town centre Christmas Lights switch on event, and in December she has been asked to attend a special charity event in Monaco for Les Enfants De Frankie.

The talented youngster said: "Since BGT I have been to lots of festival and singing events.

"I have enjoyed the holiday and it will be really cool to go to the Pleasure Beach and perform."

Making memories

The Golden Memories Day Care Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Since the Golden Memories Day Care Centre opened on July 25, it has offered support to elderly and vulnerable people in the community at its London Road South base as it tackles social isolation in Lowestoft.

Now 13 weeks on, manager Jess Wilson, said: "It is a privilege to work here.

"We are massively pleased with how it has all gone and while we still have a few spare spaces on a few days we are filling up."

The centre, part of the Heritage Care at Home group, offers planned activities tailored to all participants abilities and health conditions.

This has included singers and DJs who have performed at the centre, but this "special and unique" performance from a BGT semi finalist topped it all.

Ms Wilson said: "I think it is really special that Immi has kindly come here to perform today while she is on her holidays - thank you so much."



