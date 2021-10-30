News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Hunt for biker continues after cyclist is injured in crash in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Published: 8:01 AM October 30, 2021
People using the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft.

People using the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft, near to where the crash happened. - Credit: Mick Howes

Police investigations are continuing after a woman cyclist in her 70s suffered serious injuries in a crash with a motorbike on a popular path.

Witnesses are being sought as officers appeal for information in connection with the three-vehicle crash that happened almost two months ago on the footpath and cycle path known as The Trams in Lowestoft.

Officers responded just after 5.10pm on September 7 to reports of a crash between a motorbike and two bicycles on the path that runs between Barnards Way and Rotterdam Road and forms part of the Great Eastern Linear Park.

It led to one of the cyclists – a woman in her 70s – being flown by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, after landing at Barnards Meadow in Lowestoft.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance, after landing at Barnards Meadow in Lowestoft, with police cars also at the scene. - Credit: Archant

The woman - who is understood to have suffered a broken collarbone and shoulder - has since been released from hospital.

Police said the motorcyclist stopped "very briefly" after the collision, but "rode off before the emergency services arrived and failed to leave any details."

A police spokesman said: "Investigations continue."

Information to the Roads and Armed Policing Team, quoting crime reference number 37/50627/21, on 101.



