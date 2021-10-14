Writing contest launched as Black History Month is celebrated
- Credit: Mick Howes
A town council has launched a competition to celebrate Black History Month.
Lowestoft Town Council is celebrating Black History Month with a writing competition that is open to all young people that live in the town, or attend a school in Lowestoft.
With Black History Month 2021 having the theme of 'Proud to Be', the competition is encouraging youngsters to "think about equality".
Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, said: "We have just launched a competition to celebrate Black History Month to encourage school aged children to think about equality.
"The theme being ‘Proud to Be’, and we are asking for writing or illustrations of who has made them proud, whatever field they have achieved their success in."
Examples could include a sports person, a politician, an actor, musician, or someone from history.
Competition categories include a piece of writing and a picture from children aged up to and including Year 2; 500 words of writing for Years 3-6 children; 850 words for Years 7-11 children and 1,000 words for children in Years 12-13.
Most Read
- 1 Dad's anger as Lowestoft play area closed off months after daughter's fall
- 2 New venture for 'beautiful' seafront B&B
- 3 Searches continue after police cordon off woodland near Lowestoft beach
- 4 Dockside Dandies recalled as flamboyant fisherman are celebrated
- 5 'Extremely proud': Coastal college celebrates engineering students
- 6 School makes it through of final funding round to transform playground
- 7 Works to restore shopfronts dating back to 1860s on High Street
- 8 Norfolk man reunited with medical teams who saved his life
- 9 Five Lowestoft attractions that show why culture bid snub was wrong
- 10 Man dies in industrial incident at plastics factory
Entries to admin@lowestofttowncouncil.gov.uk