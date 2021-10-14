Writing contest launched as Black History Month is celebrated

Published: 3:08 PM October 14, 2021

A town council has launched a competition to celebrate Black History Month.

Lowestoft Town Council is celebrating Black History Month with a writing competition that is open to all young people that live in the town, or attend a school in Lowestoft.

With Black History Month 2021 having the theme of 'Proud to Be', the competition is encouraging youngsters to "think about equality".

Mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, said: "We have just launched a competition to celebrate Black History Month to encourage school aged children to think about equality.

"The theme being ‘Proud to Be’, and we are asking for writing or illustrations of who has made them proud, whatever field they have achieved their success in."

Examples could include a sports person, a politician, an actor, musician, or someone from history.

Competition categories include a piece of writing and a picture from children aged up to and including Year 2; 500 words of writing for Years 3-6 children; 850 words for Years 7-11 children and 1,000 words for children in Years 12-13.

Entries to admin@lowestofttowncouncil.gov.uk