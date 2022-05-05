Centenary celebrations marked with tree to 'grow and flourish' at school

Blundeston Church of England VC Primary School's Caden, Emily and Tyler, members of the Greenskape Team Matt Rose and Daniel Eadie with Barbara Shaw and Christine Goldson as 100 years of the WI group in the village is marked. - Credit: Mick Howes

A special centenary has been marked in style.

The Blundeston and Flixton WI this week donated a horse chestnut tree to Blundeston Church of England VC Primary School to mark 100 years of their WI group in the village.

Barbara Shaw and Christine Goldson visited the primary school on Church Road to donate and help plant the tree along with two members of Greenskape, the school’s grounds team, and three pupils from the school’s Eco Council.

A school spokesman said: "Our Eco Council is a group of pupils who meet regularly to discuss eco-friendly and environmental issues affecting the school.

"Recently the team has taken on improving recycling within the school."

Now the children will take on the responsibility of looking after the tree and watching it "grow and flourish".

With members of the WI having written, arranged and taken part in village pantomimes over the years, they also enjoy helping with the annual teddy bear parachuting each June at St Mary's Church.

They have taken part in many initiatives to improve the village over the years, including the annual Blundeston in Bloom project.