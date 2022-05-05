Centenary celebrations marked with tree to 'grow and flourish' at school
- Credit: Mick Howes
A special centenary has been marked in style.
The Blundeston and Flixton WI this week donated a horse chestnut tree to Blundeston Church of England VC Primary School to mark 100 years of their WI group in the village.
Barbara Shaw and Christine Goldson visited the primary school on Church Road to donate and help plant the tree along with two members of Greenskape, the school’s grounds team, and three pupils from the school’s Eco Council.
A school spokesman said: "Our Eco Council is a group of pupils who meet regularly to discuss eco-friendly and environmental issues affecting the school.
"Recently the team has taken on improving recycling within the school."
Now the children will take on the responsibility of looking after the tree and watching it "grow and flourish".
With members of the WI having written, arranged and taken part in village pantomimes over the years, they also enjoy helping with the annual teddy bear parachuting each June at St Mary's Church.
Most Read
- 1 Vehicles including e-scooter seen on A47 stopped for anti-social driving
- 2 Changes to road layout near £126.75m bridge as works progress
- 3 Three fire crews tackle Lowestoft dock blaze
- 4 Police hunt wanted man with links to Lowestoft
- 5 Intruder interrupted by barking dogs as car window is smashed
- 6 See inside family home with huge cinema room for sale near Lowestoft
- 7 Pedestrian in 20s suffers serious injuries after hit and run collision
- 8 Giant new timeline unveiled to mark 175 years of the railway in Lowestoft
- 9 Aldi and eBay recall products over urgent fire safety concerns
- 10 Bike stolen after being left unlocked outside supermarket
They have taken part in many initiatives to improve the village over the years, including the annual Blundeston in Bloom project.