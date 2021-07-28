Boat trip firm hopes to move launches to Heritage Quay

Published: 12:18 PM July 28, 2021

Jet Adventures has been running in Lowestoft since May 2021. - Credit: John Kitching

A newly-founded boat trip company is hoping to move its launches to Lowestoft's Heritage Quay in the near future.

Jet Adventures was founded in Lowestoft by director and skipper John Kitching, 58, in May 2021.

The company offers boat trips around Lowestoft harbour, the coastline and up to Scroby Sands.

Jet Adventures out and about at sea. - Credit: John Kitching

It is the only one of its kind in Lowestoft and Mr Kitching believes there is a gap in the market for his type of boat trips in the town.

He will be moving down from Lincolnshire in the near future to focus on the business here in Lowestoft.

There are a range of boat tours people can go on. - Credit: John Kitching

He said: "We currently operate from the MTB 102 Trust at Lake Lothing but I'm in the final stages of talking to East Suffolk Council about moving our operational base to the Heritage Quay.

"We've found that people don't want to be sat on a boat for 45 minutes waiting to get back in to Lake Lothing after their trip out to sea.

"Operating from a central location will get our customers out to sea on their boat trips faster."

Seals seen on the Scroby Sands tour. - Credit: John Kitching

While it has not been the easiest start for any small business during the Covid pandemic, Mr Kitching is optimistic about the future.

He said: "It has been a long journey to get here and demand has been steady so far.

"What has been reassuring though is the good mix of locals and tourists who have been interested in the boat trips we are offering.

"The support from people and locals across social media when we first set up as well was really positive.

"I would just like to mention that our MP Peter Aldous has also been really supportive with what we are doing as well."

The boat tours offers locals and tourists another way to see the town. - Credit: John Kitching

Jet Adventures currently offers three boating trip options to customers.

The first is a 45-minute trip around Lowestoft's harbour, which details the maritime history of the area.

The second is a coastal sightseeing tour and the third a sightseeing tour to Scroby Sands to see the seals.

Mr Kitching highlighted plans for more trips, and said: "We may introduce an ad hoc, weather-dependent trip to Horsey to see the seals at some point.

"No one else is offering this in town and I believe we can make it a huge success."