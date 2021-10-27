Bomb disposal unit detonate device found on beach

Published: 4:31 PM October 27, 2021

Bomb disposal units were called to Kessingland beach on October 23. - Credit: Archant

A bomb disposal unit was called to carry out a controlled detonation of a device found at Kessingland beach over the weekend.

Suffolk Police, as well as the army's bomb disposal unit, was called to the beach on Saturday afternoon, October 23.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "We were called at 1.30pm on October 23 to a report of a device at Kessingland beach, near to the caravan park.

"The army disposal unit were called and the device was safely detonated at about 5.20pm."

Emergency services had previously been called to a nearby beach in Lowestoft, near Links Hill, in February earlier this year after a member of the public found a suspicious object which had washed up on the beach.

A bomb squad was dispatched, and confirmed the item to be an old piece of fibreglass.