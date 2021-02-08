Man rescues drivers trapped in deep snow drifts

Published: 11:57 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 1:22 PM February 8, 2021

One of the cars rescued in the snow drift. - Credit: Ed van Dijk

A man has spent three and a half hours rescuing various drivers trapped in bonnet-deep snow drifts.

Ed van Dijk, 32, lives in Oulton Broad with his family and works as an accountant.

He was out for a drive on Sunday evening and came across four separate drivers stuck in snow drifts on the B1127 between Wrentham and Southwold.

Storm Darcy has brought havoc to many areas of Suffolk and Waveney, with snow set to continue throughout Monday and for a time on Tuesday.

An Amazon delivery driver being rescued. - Credit: Ed van Dijk

Mr van Dijk said: "The snow was very deep on all the back roads around Lowestoft in villages like Mutford, Hulver and Wrentham.

"I then got on to the road between Wrentham and Southwold and there were snow drifts as deep as my 4 wheel drive truck.

"The first person I came across was an Amazon delivery driver stuck on the road and I hitched him on to my 4 wheel drive and rescued him.

"The second car I came across further down the road was a young couple completely stuck in a snow drift.

"Luckily, after quite a lot of time I managed to get them out as well.

"The third driver I had to pull them out of a snow drift backwards.

"The last driver I rescued was much more difficult. I couldn't even move them so had to get out a shovel and dig them out.

"I also came across two middle aged women further down the road but they said the RAC were all on the way."

The snow drifts were as deep as Ed's bonnet. - Credit: Ed van Dijk

Whilst snow is continuing to fall across the region on Monday, Mr van Dijk said roads seemed clearer on his drive to work from Oulton Broad to Halesworth.

"It's clearer today and the A12 seemed fine but the Blythburgh to Halesworth road is still pretty bad.

"Beccles to Wangford road still has snow drifts as deep as my bonnet," the 32-year-old said.

Please take care if you are using the #suffolkroads this morning - we are expecting a high number of calls so please remember to report any non-urgent incidents to us through our website #CCR — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, crews from Suffolk Highways have been working throughout the night and into this morning trying to keep the roads clear of snow drifts and forming ice.

Suffolk police are warning drivers to only leave their homes should their journey be essential.