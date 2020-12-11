Bonny Babies 2020 winners revealed inside today's Lowestoft Journal
- Credit: Archant
With more than 700 votes cast, it’s time to reveal the winners of our Bonny Babies competition for 2020 inside this week's Lowestoft Journal.
The competition, held annually in partnership with Picture Studios, returned earlier this summer following the easing of the first coronavirus lockdown.
Dozens of youngsters and their parents descended on the London Road North studio to follow safety precautions and pose before voting opened.
With more than 80 youngsters split across three categories - under ones, one-to-twos, and over twos - this year's competition has proved as popular as ever.
To find out the top three in each category, pick up a copy of this week's Lowestoft Journal, which hits shelves today.
You may also want to watch:
Prizes for the top nine youngsters will be available to collect by contacting Picture Studios in the coming weeks.
Managing director Matt Goddard said: “We had a great time with the competition this year and would like to thank everyone for bearing with us on the restrictions we had to put in place because of Covid-19.
“We hope it’s a lovely surprise for all the winners and something positive to come out of this year.
“We now cannot wait for our next annual competition coming in 2021: Pets on Parade."
Lowestoft Journal chief reporter Reece Hanson said: "This year's competition may be later than usual because of the pandemic, but we're so pleased it was able to go ahead and I'd like to offer my congratulations to everyone taking part in such a close contest.
"As always, thanks must go to the brilliant team at Picture Studios for their help with this year's contest, especially for their efforts to make the experience as safe and comfortable as possible for everyone."