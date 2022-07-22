Time to crown Lowestoft's Bonniest Baby of 2022 with voting now open

Our Bonny Babies competition returns for 2022, and voting is now open - Credit: Archant

It is one of the most popular competitions of the year, and now it is time to choose who you think should be crowned the Lowestoft Journal's bonniest baby of 2022.

Our Bonny Babies competition, held in partnership with Picture Studios on London Road North, Lowestoft, saw more than 50 youngsters posing for photo shoots before the cameras.

Now it's up to you, our readers, to choose the winners, with all of the entries printed in this week's Lowestoft Journal.

Each photograph has been individually numbers and you can vote for your favourite by filling out the relevant coupon inside this week's paper.

This year, entries have been split into three categories: Under ones; one to two years old, and over twos.

As always, Picture Studios have kindly supplied some amazing prizes for each of our winners, with the top tots in each category receiving a fabulous 20in x 16in framed portrait worth £228.

Runners-up will receive a 10in x 8in framed portrait worth £57, and third places will receive an 8in x 6in framed portrait worth £39.

Reece Hanson, the Lowestoft Journal's community editor, said: "As always, we've seen a great response from our readers for this year's Bonny Babies competition, and we're delighted to be able to officially open the voting to crown your winners.

"It's always amazing to see so many families eager to take part and I'd like to thank everyone involved for taking part, and I wish them all the best of luck.

"Once again, the team at Picture Studios have done a brilliant job and our readers now have the very difficult task of picking a winner.

"So fill out the forms and let us know who you think should be crowned Lowestoft's bonniest baby."

Readers can vote as many times as they wish, but all votes must be submitted on the Journal's official forms, with details of the child you are voting for, along with your name and address.

Votes can only be cast in the categories on the form and votes cast in other categories will not be counted.

Votes can be sent to: Bonny Babies Competition, Picture Studios, 117 London Road North, Lowestoft, NR32 1LZ.

The deadline for votes is noon on Friday, August 5.

Usual Archant competition rules apply.

For more information about Picture Studios, call 01502 573 154.