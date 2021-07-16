Bouncing Back: The new businesses keeping Lowestoft shoppers happy

Published: 5:30 AM July 16, 2021

New businesses which have opened since lockdown have hailed shoppers' "really positive" response as Lowestoft town centre bounces back.

People have been discovering brand new businesses since lockdown eased as they help to breathe new life across the town.

And this week, two of the recently opened new ventures showed their support for The Journal and East Suffolk Councils' Bouncing Back campaign - our call on people to return to the town centre and shop locally.

Pocket guides to Lowestoft - showcasing maps, walks and information aplenty - have been produced by the council and are being distributed as part of the campaign, with further guides in the process of being handed out.

K K's Sweet Treats, on Queen's Road in Lowestoft, opened its doors on April 12 when non-essential retail was allowed to reopen under the government's roadmap out of lockdown.

For friends Kala Reeve and Keeley Chaplin, the chance to start their first business together with a new sweet shop has been "overwhelming."

Having now been open for three months, Mrs Reeve said: "Everything has been going really, really well.

"It has been brilliant.

"We've had a really positive response and we've now got a website up and running where people can order as well.

"The occasions we are doing - Father's Day, teachers' presents, birthdays and weddings - have been very popular.

"It's been very overwhelming the response we've had, and that's all thanks to the customers who support us."

The shop, which incorporates traditional elements of a sweet shop but offers a modern twist as well, "caters for everyone" with classic sweets, bouquets, pick 'n' mix, a candy cart, cold drinks and much more - while also offering dairy free, gluten free, halal, vegan and vegetarian.

A slush machine was installed this week in preparation for the summer.

Supporting our campaign, Mrs Reeve said: "Its quite nice around here as people can park nearby, you get the schools that are close by as well and the after school run is crazy.

"Times have been hard for people, so this summer is important to support your local businesses.

"We wish all the businesses across Lowestoft the best this summer."

A family-run business that puts customer service at the heart of everything it does has had a "brilliant response" since opening its doors in April.

After almost a year of renovations, a brand new showroom opened on the High Street in Lowestoft three months ago as Moyles Carpets and Flooring unveiled its extensive range of high-quality products for customers to see.

With owner and floorlayer, Brad Moyle, having more than 14 years experience in the industry, the family-run company is fully trained and certified to ensure the correct advice is given to customers.

Of the past three months, store manager Jade Pendle, said: "Its been lovely - we've had a really positive response from the customers who've seen us.

"For our returning customers it has been great for them to see the showroom.

"It is like a little community round here in the High Street with everyone helping each other out.

"We now have this fantastic showroom, complete with quality products that will last - so come along and find out more as there are so many hidden gems here on the High Street and across Lowestoft.

"Brad has more than 14 years experience in the industry, to go with the knowledge and customer service provided - that is something you can't get online.

"We care about every single customer - no job is too small."

Pocket Guides

Pocket Guides are available in a number of retailers that cover north, south and central Lowestoft.

