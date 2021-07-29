Bouncing Back: New visitor guides and events to boost town centre

Published: 1:43 PM July 29, 2021

Events to boost footfall and encourage more people to ‘discover’ a coastal town have been unveiled.

A new summer trail is under way in Lowestoft while a classic bike and car show is set to be showcased next weekend in the town centre.

The Bouncing Back poster. - Credit: Archant

It comes as The Journal and East Suffolk Councils' Bouncing Back campaign continues - with a call going out to people to return to the town centre and shop locally.

The Bouncing Back logo. - Credit: Archant

The popular Freddie the Fish and Friends trail has returned as Lowestoft Vision teams up with businesses and retailers across Lowestoft town centre and the historic high street to host an event that captivates thousands over the summer.

Louise and Emily at Picture Studios supporting the Freddie the Fish trail in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Having returned for a seventh year last weekend the trail will be in place all summer for families and visitors to town, with people encouraged to find Freddie and all 15 of his fishy friends in shops and businesses across Lowestoft.

Once all 16 fish are found, you can enter a prize draw to be in with a chance of winning hundreds of pounds worth of prizes donated by local retailers and businesses.

Beth and Sharon, at Toy Joy Oasis in Lowestoft town centre, supporting the Freddie the Fish summer trail. - Credit: Mick Howes

Running until August 29, you can find the fish that are hidden in a number of local shops, businesses and places of interest by downloading a map or collecting one from participating stores.

Manager of Lowestoft Vision, Amie Mullen, said: "We can't wait to see everyone out and about taking part this year.

"It’s great to see the local community and visitors enjoy the trail which helps to showcase all the wonderful things to see and do in in the town.

"We would like to say a huge thank you to our sponsors of this year's fish trail - without them, this free event wouldn't have been possible."

Maps can be downloaded via www.discoverlowestoft.co.uk/find-freddie-the-fish-trail/

Bouncing Back - Lowest. - Credit: Mick Howes

On Saturday, August 7, the pedestrian area outside Annatar gift shop and Lowest will stage the Discover Lowestoft Bike and Car Show.

A road closure is in place for the public event, which is taking place from outside 148 London Road North to 170 London Road North in Lowestoft town centre between 10am and 4pm on August 7.

Organised by Annatar and Lowest, with support from nearby businesses, a spokesman said: "It's time to show off your pride and joy again, on the pedestrian area outside Annatar."

This free to enter classic bike show for scooters, mopeds, bikes and trikes - with newer bikes welcome too - will also showcase modified street cars too.

Trophies, sponsored by Annatar and Lowest, will be awarded on the day and you email shop@annatar.co.uk to register your bike or trike, or lowestcave@gmail.com to register your car.

Pocket Guides

Pocket guides to Lowestoft - showcasing maps, walks and information aplenty - have been produced by the council and are being distributed as part of the campaign.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, launches the Bouncing Back campaign in Lowestoft with The Journal's chief reporter Reece Hanson. - Credit: Mick Howes

A further 400 pocket guides have recently been distributed across Lowestoft High Street and the town centre, with further guides in the process of being handed out.

Visitor Guides

Lowestoft Vision - a Business Improvement District (BID) for the town - has recruited two Discover Lowestoft visitor guides to welcome tourists to town throughout the summer.

With support from East Suffolk Council, Codie Brooks and Sibel Zekai - both students at East Coast College - have been recruited as visitor guides.

They will be on hand as friendly and informed sources of information for visitors and locals, as they are out and about for six days a week over the summer.

L-R: Amie Mullen, Sibel Zekai, Codie Brooks and Danny Steel. - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

Chairman of Lowestoft Vision, Danny Steel, said “We are very pleased to have appointed our new Discover Lowestoft visitor guides, with support from East Suffolk Council.

"The guides will be on hand throughout the summer to help people best enjoy our wide range of amenities, including our wonderful beach, the Freddie the Fish trail, and the wide range of shops, bars and restaurants in our town centre.

"Codie and Sibel are both proud of what Lowestoft have to offer and will give a friendly welcome to all.”