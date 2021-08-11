Bouncing Back: Home interiors store joins hub of Lowestoft businesses

Published: 3:12 PM August 11, 2021

Broadland Home Interiors has recently opened up on London Road North in Lowestoft. - Credit: Broadland Home Interiors

A home interiors store which has recently opened on Lowestoft's London Road North joins a hub of independent businesses already operating in the area.

Broadland Home Interiors is run by Jon Welsh, 53 and his wife Sarah Welsh with Mr Welsh being in the trade for the past 25 to 30 years.

The business has moved into the former premises of F.W. Knights and continues the 60-year theme of selling made to measure curtains, blinds, shutters and accessories.

The store is backing The Journal and East Suffolk Council's Bouncing Back Campaign.

The Bouncing Back campaign logo. - Credit: Archant

Pocket guides to Lowestoft - showcasing maps, walks and information aplenty - have been produced by the council and are being distributed as part of the campaign, with further guides in the process of being handed out.

Mr Welsh said trade was going well since opening on July 9.

Ready made curtains at Broadland Home Interiors in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jasper King

He said: "It's been busy and well received. Everybody seems to be happy that the shop is open and trading again.

"A lot of people were really upset with Eric and Wendy retiring so everyone is pleased to see we are doing exactly what they use to do."

Some of the bedding, accessories and curtains for sale at Broadland Home Interiors in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jasper King

As well as the store, Broadland Home Interiors offer free home visits within a 25 miles radius of the store.

Mr Welsh said the high street was currently under pressure but was optimistic for its future.

Products on sale at Broadland Home Interiors in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jasper King

He said: "The pressure is mainly from the out of town retail parks.

"Independents like us and the other shops up London Road North are what make the high street now. You are never going to see the big shops return here.

"I think it is really important to drive people to local businesses like ours and while we have a free car park, free car parking in town would help with this.

"They might lose a couple of pounds on each car that parks but if it keeps businesses in business they are going to gain more in rates than they are going to lose from the car parking.

"I feel Lowestoft in the future will be a lot of small and independent shops on the high street and it will turn more residential with flats.

"It is important we all thrive and survive because if one of us goes, we all go."

The front of the shop at Broadland Home Interiors. - Credit: Jasper King



