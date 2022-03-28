Hats the way to do it! Brain tumour awareness event raises hundreds

Waveney MP Peter Aldous, Barbara Shaw and Doug Youngs in Blundeston Village Hall at the Brain Tumour Research Wear a Hat Day. - Credit: Barbara Shaw

People wearing hats of all shapes and sizes gathered at a village hall near Lowestoft for a fundraising event in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

And one man even turned up for the gathering at Blundeston Village Hall on Saturday in full costume - as he lined up in an outfit that appeared to be an ancient mariner.

With the event marking a decade of raising funds for a charity that "really does need support," co-organiser Barbara Shaw said: “I was delighted to see a steady flow of people arriving during the afternoon to browse around the various stalls which included a cake stall, a tombola, a raffle and a bric-a-brac stall."

Blundeston and Flixton WI were on hand to serve refreshments at the event and the total raised for Brain Tumour Research was £678.40.

Amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, the popular event has not been held for the last two years because of Covid.

Mrs Shaw said: "I’m not sure of how much we have raised for the charity over the past 10 years, but it is a significant amount – although whatever we have raised is only a fraction of what is really needed.

"The research for this disease only receives less than one per cent of the national spend on cancer research, so they really do need support.

"Brain Tumour Research has been close to my heart ever since my husband Colin died from a glioblastoma-multiforme in 2010.

"Until then I hadn’t realised that brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other form of cancer."

Mrs Shaw added: "Doug Youngs, from Fritton, has joined me in running these events from the start because his wife Jean was diagnosed with a brain tumour around the same time as Colin.

"Jean helped us for several years until she died four years ago.

"Waveney MP Peter Aldous has also supported our events since we started and this time he stayed and helped put the tables and chairs away!

"I want to say a big thank you to him and to everyone who attended or donated.”