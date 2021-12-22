News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'A great day': Festive fair attracts the crowds in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:32 AM December 22, 2021
Father Christmas Brainwave Christmas Fair in Lowestoft

Father Christmas made an appearance and gave out lots of presents to the children at the Brainwave Christmas Fair in Lowestoft. - Credit: Peter Eyles

A festive fair has been hailed as a success.

Various craft stalls - including a number with a festive theme - were on display earlier this month at the Brainwave Christmas Fair in Lowestoft.

Organised by Brainwave Independence Group, a fine turnout of people enjoyed the festivities arranged by the Lowestoft-based charity.

Alongside the stalls, Father Christmas attracted the crowds as The Broadway Players and The East Coast Sinfonietta Brass Quartet entertained.

Entertainment at the Brainwave Christmas Fair in Lowestoft.

Entertainment at the Brainwave Christmas Fair in Lowestoft. - Credit: Peter Eyles

A spokesman for the Brainwave Independence Group said: "It was a great day at the Christmas Fair on December 4.

The East Coast Sinfonietta Brass Quartet entertained

The East Coast Sinfonietta Brass Quartet entertained. - Credit: Peter Eyles

"The East Coast Sinfonietta Brass Quartet performed a selection of Christmas Carols and songs, we also had the Broadway Players singing festive songs and Carols along with lots of art and craft stalls.

"Father Christmas also made an appearance and gave out lots of presents to the children.

"Thanks to all that made it a successful day."

The group also sang carols around the Lowestoft town centre Christmas tree on Saturday, December 18.

Christmas
Lowestoft News

