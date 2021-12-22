'A great day': Festive fair attracts the crowds in Lowestoft
- Credit: Peter Eyles
A festive fair has been hailed as a success.
Various craft stalls - including a number with a festive theme - were on display earlier this month at the Brainwave Christmas Fair in Lowestoft.
Organised by Brainwave Independence Group, a fine turnout of people enjoyed the festivities arranged by the Lowestoft-based charity.
Alongside the stalls, Father Christmas attracted the crowds as The Broadway Players and The East Coast Sinfonietta Brass Quartet entertained.
A spokesman for the Brainwave Independence Group said: "It was a great day at the Christmas Fair on December 4.
"The East Coast Sinfonietta Brass Quartet performed a selection of Christmas Carols and songs, we also had the Broadway Players singing festive songs and Carols along with lots of art and craft stalls.
"Father Christmas also made an appearance and gave out lots of presents to the children.
Most Read
- 1 Stunning photos capture Winter solstice sunrise at UK's most easterly point
- 2 Man remains in hospital after crash involving Jaguar XE
- 3 Walk-in vaccination centres open up for third booster jabs
- 4 'Miracle' rare rhino calf first to be born at Africa Alive
- 5 Lowestoft man fixes windscreen for free after rock covered family in glass
- 6 Thieves steal bike left locked to fence near supermarket
- 7 Regularly flooded Suffolk road could reopen this week
- 8 Referendum to be held in coastal town in new year for neighbourhood plan
- 9 Suffolk police outline mask enforcement policy
- 10 Hunt continues for 'drunk' woman who grabbed pram off Lowestoft mum
"Thanks to all that made it a successful day."
The group also sang carols around the Lowestoft town centre Christmas tree on Saturday, December 18.