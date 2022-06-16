News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Brave bears take flight as Royal themed event returns to village

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:45 AM June 16, 2022
teddy bear parachuting bonanza St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston Lowestoft

The teddy bear parachuting bonanza returned to St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A north Suffolk village continued the royal celebrations as a flower festival took centre stage in a parish church.

The annual flower festival at St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston, near Lowestoft.

The annual flower festival at St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A special occasion was marked once more as the annual flower festival and teddy bear parachuting bonanza returned to St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston, near Lowestoft.

With the weather kind over the weekend, organisers hailed the success of the popular event as the parachuting teddy bears took flight once more.

teddy bear parachuting bonanza St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston near Lowestoft

The teddy bear parachuting bonanza returned to St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A week on from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Blundeston continued the royal celebrations with the flower festival themed around ‘Royal Occasions’, and as the weekend’s event marked this in style, spokeswoman Barbara Shaw said: “The arrangements were brilliant and varied.

Oscar English looks at the Buckingham Palace model.

Oscar English looks at the Buckingham Palace model. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Blundeston Pre School made a huge model of Buckingham Palace and we even had a Paddington Bear teddy as another link with the Queen."

And with the cuddly creatures returning to the skies, in total more than 180 brave bears were launched from the church roof after the parachutes had been attached to the teddies on both afternoons.

Teddy ‘doctor' Chris Goldson inspects the bears.

Teddy ‘doctor' Chris Goldson inspects the bears. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mrs Shaw said: “The weather was on the side of 180 brave teddy bears who parachuted from the top of the church tower over the weekend. Each one received a certificate, and several enjoyed it so much that they did more than one jump! The Teddy Bear raffle also featured a bear dressed in Lotus Cars colours."

Numerous floral displays and creations were showcased over the weekend in the church, with refreshments and stalls kept busy throughout the weekend.

The annual flower festival St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston, near Lowestoft.

The annual flower festival at St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston, near Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Pleased with how the weekend had gone, Mrs Shaw added: "We are very grateful to anyone who visited the church over the weekend or who helped in any way to support the event which raised £1,926.05."

