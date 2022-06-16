Brave bears take flight as Royal themed event returns to village
- Credit: Mick Howes
A north Suffolk village continued the royal celebrations as a flower festival took centre stage in a parish church.
A special occasion was marked once more as the annual flower festival and teddy bear parachuting bonanza returned to St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston, near Lowestoft.
With the weather kind over the weekend, organisers hailed the success of the popular event as the parachuting teddy bears took flight once more.
A week on from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Blundeston continued the royal celebrations with the flower festival themed around ‘Royal Occasions’, and as the weekend’s event marked this in style, spokeswoman Barbara Shaw said: “The arrangements were brilliant and varied.
"Blundeston Pre School made a huge model of Buckingham Palace and we even had a Paddington Bear teddy as another link with the Queen."
And with the cuddly creatures returning to the skies, in total more than 180 brave bears were launched from the church roof after the parachutes had been attached to the teddies on both afternoons.
Mrs Shaw said: “The weather was on the side of 180 brave teddy bears who parachuted from the top of the church tower over the weekend. Each one received a certificate, and several enjoyed it so much that they did more than one jump! The Teddy Bear raffle also featured a bear dressed in Lotus Cars colours."
Most Read
- 1 Anger as viewing platform at popular reserve is destroyed by fire
- 2 First look as 'vibrant' new seafront food hall prepares for unveiling
- 3 'An exciting time' - council hails incredible summer for town
- 4 Van stolen from driveway of home in broad daylight
- 5 Man arrested on suspicion of neglect after girls found in street
- 6 First Light Festival 2022: How to get to Lowestoft
- 7 Man identified after incident of criminal damage in Lidl car park
- 8 Man in 20s released on bail after neglect arrest
- 9 Father's 'incredible' tribute in memory of son, 15
- 10 First Light Festival 2022: What's on?
Numerous floral displays and creations were showcased over the weekend in the church, with refreshments and stalls kept busy throughout the weekend.
Pleased with how the weekend had gone, Mrs Shaw added: "We are very grateful to anyone who visited the church over the weekend or who helped in any way to support the event which raised £1,926.05."