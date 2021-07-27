Brave bears take flight as NHS is thanked at popular village event

Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM July 27, 2021

Jasmine with teddy 'Buzzy' and teddy doctor Vanessa Crawford at the annual flower festival and teddy bear parachuting bonanza in Blundeston. - Credit: Mick Howes

A popular village event, themed as a thank you to the NHS, attracted the crowds as a special occasion was marked in style.

With the weather kind over the weekend, organisers hailed the success of the annual flower festival and teddy bear parachuting bonanza at St Mary the Virgin Church in Blundeston, near Lowestoft.

The parachuting teddy bears took flight once more as the cuddly creatures returned to the skies after high winds and rain had forced the event to be cancelled when it was last held in 2019.

The continuing coronavirus crisis meant it was also unable to be held last year - so the theme of this year's flower festival ‘Thank You NHS’ was particularly poignant.

And as the weekend's event marked this in style, churchwarden Barbara Shaw said: "The floral interpretation of the theme showed great imagination and the church looked a picture.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous and Churchwarden Barbara Shaw admire the Blundeston Pre School exhibit. - Credit: Mick Howes

"All the flower arrangements were provided by individuals or organisations in the village and we were pleased to welcome Waveney MP Peter Aldous, who praised the efforts of all those involved and particularly highlighted other tributes from Blundeston Pre School and a pictorial display from Blundeston Primary School.

"After being rained off when the event was last held in 2019, this year weather conditions on both days favoured the smaller teddies who parachuted and drifted gracefully to the ground where they were collected and returned to the teddy doctor for medical inspection before collecting their certificates."

In total more than 150 brave bears were launched from the church roof after the parachutes had been attached to the teddies.

Being showcased over the weekend were 12 floral displays and two displays of art - one from the village pre school and another from the primary school.

Refreshments and stalls were kept busy throughout the weekend with the money raised from the weekend's event going towards the upkeep of the church.

Mrs Shaw said: "We raised just over £2,000, and it will all go into church funds."

