Pier owners looking forward to bright future

Published: 8:59 PM May 17, 2021

A new sports bar, ice cream parlour and rooftop terrace will soon be unveiled at an iconic pier.

Having taken over the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft on July 20 last year, the multi-generational family of seven who own the historic pier are looking forward to the future.

They have been working tirelessly over recent months to transform the facilities, with the newly extended arcade opening its doors on May 17.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, people were able to enjoy a meal or drink indoors at the pier or try out the new games and amusements in the transformed arcade.

The family who jointly own the pier are Eddie and Charmaine Mayne, their eldest child Victoria Manning and her husband Michael Manning, son Ernie Mayne and daughter Charmaine Llewellyn and her husband Ben Llewellyn.

Welcoming guests back into the arcade after being temporarily closed for almost five months, and seeing people seated inside Piranha Joes Beach Bar and Coffee @ Claremont Pier, Mr Manning said: "It is really pleasing to be back.

"We've been shut a long time - almost five months - and we hope to have a great summer.

"It has been quite tough.

"Obviously we only picked up the keys to the pier in July last year, so it has been quite stop start.

"We missed most of last summer and have already missed two bank holidays this year - so its good to be open."

Work continues on the rooftop terrace seating area at Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The "family vision" has seen work gathering pace over recent months, with the owners hoping to open the new rooftop terraced seating area, the ice cream parlour and Sports Bar @ Claremont Pier at the end of the month.

Mr Manning said: "The former roller skating area has now been transformed as a bigger extended area for the arcade.

"I have been here every day in January, February, March and April and there has been lots and lots of work being done."

The family also run Pinky’s Beach Shop, an ice cream kiosk, Fish and Chips @ The Pier and Coffee @ Claremont Pier at the venue and they hope to stage "live music" later this year.

Mr Manning added: "We're really pleased with how it all looks and when it is all done it will look fantastic."











