Entertainment aplenty as care home hosts 'Goodbye to Summer' event

The 'Goodbye to Summer Fete' at Kirkley Manor Nursing Home, in south Lowestoft, is opened by the mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green.

Live music and visits from the mayor and a Britain’s Got Talent contestant entertained good crowds of people at the weekend.

The 'Goodbye to Summer Fete' at Kirkley Manor Nursing Home, in south Lowestoft, was supported by the Mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green and his wife Sue, the Mayoress, who were thanked for opening the event.

A spokesman said: "It was goodbye to summer with some rain on Saturday morning and a chilly breeze throughout the day – but that did not stop a good turnout of local people joining residents and their families."

The 'Goodbye to Summer Fete' at Kirkley Manor Nursing Home.

Live music was delivered by a local jazz band as magician Jeffrey Drayton, who performed on Britain’s Got Talent, kept the crowds entertained.

Fete goers enjoyed browsing an array of interesting stalls ranging from wooden and glass craft goods to jewellery and cosmetics, while there were also book and cake stalls.

The 'Goodbye to Summer Fete' at Kirkley Manor Nursing Home.

The spokesman added: "The event has raised money, the total still to be confirmed, for Jessica’s Campaign, an appeal to support potentially life-saving treatment for a local girl with a rare form of cancer."