Burberry advert filmed in Lowestoft wins global prize

Published: 11:50 AM September 7, 2021

One of the four dancers on the promenade at Lowestoft seafront filming the closing scenes for the Burberry advert. - Credit: Screen Suffolk

A world famous fashion brand's festive advertising campaign that featured a coastal town’s seafront and promenade has won a prestigious award.

The iconic British brand Burberry was one of this year's Gerety Grand Prix winners for its advert that was partly filmed in Lowestoft.

In August last year an area of Lowestoft’s beach and seafront area was cordoned off for the filming of the advert, which showcased some of the latest Burberry collection.

The film crew on the promenade at Lowestoft preparing for the Burberry campaign advert in August 2020. - Credit: Screen Suffolk

With the first part of the advert filmed in London, the production company Riff Raff Films Ltd sent a letter last year to some Lowestoft residents that stated filming would take place “at the junction of Waterloo Road and The Promenade for a well-known brand.”

It eventually led to the unveiling of the two minute video on the Burberry YouTube Channel in November, before the advert appeared on television before Christmas.

The cameras on the promenade at Lowestoft seafront filming the closing scenes for the Burberry advert. - Credit: Screen Suffolk

The advert, which was made in collaboration with directors Megaforce and production company Riff Raff Films, was choreographed by (LA) Horde as it recreated Gene Kelly’s “Singin’ in the Rain” with a modern take.

It showed four dancers dodging numerous ice blocks on Petticoat Lane in London as they wore various pieces from the Burberry collection.

As the quartet moved out of the way of the falling blocks of ice, they danced through the capital to eventually reach Waterloo Road in Lowestoft and the promenade.

One of the dancers then headed out onto the beach before plunging into the North Sea as the soundtrack faded away.

With the county’s official film office, Screen Suffolk, working with East Suffolk Council to ensure Lowestoft had a starring role in the "fantastic advert,” a cast and crew of around 50 people descended on town for the filming.

On Monday, the Gerety Awards - the only advertising awards programme with an all-female judging panel - announced its 2021 winners from a global shortlist as the Grand Prix, in Craft, award went to “Festive” Burberry by Riff Raff Films for the 2020 Christmas campaign.

A Screen Suffolk spokesman said: "Delighted to see that this promo that featured our very own Lowestoft has won an award at the prestigious Gerety Awards 2021."

An East Suffolk Council spokesman added: "Great news!

"We're proud to have supported Screen Suffolk with this ambitious shoot for Burberry."