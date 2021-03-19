New bus shelter unveiled in town on key Norwich route
- Credit: Judy Cloke
A new bus shelter has been unveiled in Bungay, an addition to the much-used bus route to Norwich.
The shelter is located at the bottom of Annis Hill.
Councillor for Bungay and Wainford Judy Cloke has been working with Suffolk County Council to get it installed.
She said: "When I became a district councillor, I asked Suffolk County Council to install a bus stop at the bottom of Annis Hill in Bungay mainly because at 6.30am, it is a very draughty spot.
"Quite a number of people catch the bus to Norwich there during the course of the day.
"David Ritchie offered me some of his enabling communities' budget, I put in some of my own and SCC match funded.
"Result - a shiny new bus stop for the people of Bungay. I am really chuffed."
