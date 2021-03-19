News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
New bus shelter unveiled in town on key Norwich route

Jasper King

Published: 4:42 PM March 19, 2021   
bus stop bungay

The new bus stop which has been unveiled in Bungay. - Credit: Judy Cloke

A new bus shelter has been unveiled in Bungay, an addition to the much-used bus route to Norwich.

The shelter is located at the bottom of Annis Hill.

Councillor for Bungay and Wainford Judy Cloke has been working with Suffolk County Council to get it installed.

She said: "When I became a district councillor, I asked Suffolk County Council to install a bus stop at the bottom of Annis Hill in Bungay mainly because at 6.30am, it is a very draughty spot. 

"Quite a number of people catch the bus to Norwich there during the course of the day.

"David Ritchie offered me some of his enabling communities' budget, I put in some of my own and SCC match funded.

"Result - a shiny new bus stop for the people of Bungay. I am really chuffed."

judy cloke east bags

Judy Cloke delivering EAST bags to Bungay residents. - Credit: Judy Cloke

East Suffolk Council has also sponsored the distribution of EAST bags filled with food, puzzle books and flower seeds  - which have been distributed via Bungay Town Council to people who used the emergency support service during the lockdowns. 

