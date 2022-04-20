News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Volunteers plant 100 trees at rural station to boost local wildlife

Jasper King

Published: 4:26 PM April 20, 2022
haddiscoe station

Network Rail staff and locals from the unique Haddiscoe station community came out to plant some trees. - Credit: Mick Howes

Network Rail staff and railway station family volunteers from the local community have planted trees near Haddiscoe station to boost wildlife and the local environment.

A total of 100 trees were planted and a mix of three species were chosen that would suit the local soil conditions.

abigail king luca king

Abigail King and Luca King - two locals were more than willing to give a helping hand. - Credit: Mick Howes

The project is part of Network Rail’s replanting programme, which aims to replace vegetation that has been removed from beside the railway.

planting trees

Volunteers and Network Rail staff were busy planting over 100 trees. - Credit: Mick Howes

Vegetation can pose a risk to the railway and while safety is paramount, Network Rail is committed to retaining, protecting and replanting where possible.

liam allen

Liam Allen, Network Rail’s route engineer for Anglia. - Credit: Mick Howes

The event was organised and run by Liam Allen, Network Rail’s route engineer for Anglia.

Mr Allen said: “Replanting is really important and plays a big part in helping the environment and to sustain habitats.

We’ve researched the area to choose the correct species for this location so that they have the best chance of growing into mature trees.

“I really wanted to get the local community involved in this and I knew that some of our railway neighbours were keen to get stuck in."

trees haddiscoe

The planted trees include pussy willow, white weeping willow and aspen. - Credit: Network Rail

haddiscoe station

The project is part of Network Rail’s replanting programme. - Credit: Mick Howes


