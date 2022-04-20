Volunteers plant 100 trees at rural station to boost local wildlife
- Credit: Mick Howes
Network Rail staff and railway station family volunteers from the local community have planted trees near Haddiscoe station to boost wildlife and the local environment.
A total of 100 trees were planted and a mix of three species were chosen that would suit the local soil conditions.
The project is part of Network Rail’s replanting programme, which aims to replace vegetation that has been removed from beside the railway.
Vegetation can pose a risk to the railway and while safety is paramount, Network Rail is committed to retaining, protecting and replanting where possible.
The event was organised and run by Liam Allen, Network Rail’s route engineer for Anglia.
Mr Allen said: “Replanting is really important and plays a big part in helping the environment and to sustain habitats.
We’ve researched the area to choose the correct species for this location so that they have the best chance of growing into mature trees.
“I really wanted to get the local community involved in this and I knew that some of our railway neighbours were keen to get stuck in."