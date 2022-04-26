New McDonald's restaurant could create 120 jobs if given go-ahead

An example of an existing McDonald's building, similar to what is being earmarked in Lowestoft. - Credit: McDonald's Restaurants Limited

More than 120 jobs could be created with a "multi-million pound investment" in a new restaurant on vacant land.

Further details have emerged over a new scheme that could see a third McDonald's drive-through restaurant open in Lowestoft.

With the restaurant chain lodging three Illuminated Advertisement Consent applications to East Suffolk Council earlier this month for a new drive-through McDonald’s on vacant land in north Lowestoft, a "hybrid application" has also been submitted.

Leisure Way, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

It centres around land south of Leisure Way, Lowestoft being transformed with the "hybrid application" that states: "Full planning application - erection of a freestanding restaurant with drive-thru facility, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including Customer Order Displays (COD) and play frame (Class E/sui generis)" and an "Outline planning application (all matters reserved) for installation of eight EV charging bays with associated infrastructure."

A supporting statement by agents Planware Ltd, on behalf of the applicant McDonald's Restaurants Ltd, is currently "awaiting decision."

The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant, with Tesco in the distance. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the "undeveloped" land opposite the town's main Tesco supermarket and close to a Travelodge Hotel, it states: "The proposals provide the opportunity for McDonald’s to meet a long-standing requirement for a restaurant to serve this catchment area.

The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant, with Travelodge in the distance. - Credit: Mick Howes

"There have been two recent residential applications approved on the site.

"Additionally, the 2006 permission (for a mixed use development) has been implemented and forms an extant permission on the site for a leisure use."

The proposed development on Leisure Way, Lowestoft. - Credit: McDonalds Ltd/Scurr Architects

According to the plans, the proposed development would comprise "a modern freestanding single storey McDonald’s restaurant with drive-thru, car parking, landscaping and associated works, including customer order displays (COD) and a play frame.

It adds: "An external play area is located on the new patio area, with facilities for younger customers to climb and explore."

With provision for takeaway customers "both from the counter and from the drive-thru lane," there would be "76 covers" in the restaurant seating area.

The proposal also includes 59 car parking spaces, four motorbike spaces and 12 cycle spaces.

With pre-application advice received from East Suffolk Council in February, it adds: "In summary, the proposal represents a multi-million-pound investment by a national operator in

Lowestoft.

"The proposed restaurant is expected to employ more than 120 full and part time staff, which McDonald’s seeks to recruit from the local area."