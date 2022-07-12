Praise for Yarn-bombed bike as high street shop owner hails positivity

Anna Bunting, who runs A Wool Shop in High Street, Lowestoft with a bicycle covered in yarn outside their shop. - Credit: Mick Howes

A High Street business in a coastal town has given a colourful boost to trade - by displaying a bicycle covered in yarn outside their shop.

Anna Bunting, who runs A Wool Shop in High Street, Lowestoft decided to celebrate national Yarn Bombing Day recently by displaying a bicycle, bird box and traffic cone adorned with brightly coloured knitted and crocheted wool outside of her business.

Mrs Bunting said: "Yarn bombing is actually an international celebration with a huge display in Milan.

"It’s great to see that so many people have enjoyed decorating the tops of post boxes - with a topical crown design featuring in Carlton Colville.

A topical crown design decorated the top of a postbox in Carlton Colville. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We have had so many positive comments about our bicycle and loads of photos taken of the bicycle, the traffic cone and the bird box.

"It would be great to have time to do more!"

A former primary school teacher, before taking over the wool shop five years ago, Anna added: “I’m not sure when the shop started trading as a Wool Shop, but according to some of my customers, it’s been around 70 years.

"We do know from a customer that this was once a watch-makers shop.

"We stock a wide range of yarns and haberdashery supplied by many of the big names in the industry, and we also stock cross stitch, tapestry and rug items.

"In the yarn we stock premium acrylics, 100 per cent wool including 2, 3 and 4 ply, double knit, Aran, chunky, super chunky and mega chunky.

"In our haberdashery section, it has to be the buttons!

"As well as selling a big range of wool I have also been running classes since we came.

One of the classes run at A Wool Shop in High Street, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"I teach a range of crochet skills, but I also have visiting teachers who teach fairisle knitting and needle felting.

"We have a lot of positive feedback from our customers who are really pleased that there is still A Wool Shop in Lowestoft specialising in yarn where they can come and look at, see, and feel what they are buying."

She added: “We feel very positive about being in the historic High Street and have seen a steady increase in footfall with the continuous arrival of new shops such as Darren Breeze Woodturning, R.E. Morris General Store and Mark G’s fish restaurant.

"The area is well supported by the local Most Easterly Community Group who do amazing work trying to bring the community together."